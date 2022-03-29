Amid new tensions, Azerbaijan says ready for peace talks with Armenia

Azerbaijan mentioned on Tuesday it was prepared for peace talks with Armenia, after Yerevan urged Baku to barter a complete peace treaty amid new tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh.

“If Armenia is serious about a peace agreement, then concrete steps have to be made. We repeat that Azerbaijan is ready for this,” the international ministry in Baku mentioned in a press release.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry identified that Azerbaijan had proposed that the 2 international locations maintain peace talks a 12 months in the past.

In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a warfare over the long-contested enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh which claimed greater than 6,500 lives.

A ceasefire deal brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin noticed Armenia cede swathes of territory to Azerbaijan, and Moscow deploy a peacekeeping contingent to the mountainous area.

Last week, Yerevan and Moscow accused Baku of violating a ceasefire within the Russian contingent’s zone of accountability.

They accused Azeri forces of capturing the village of Farukh within the Askeran area of Karabakh, the place three Armenian troopers have been killed in a shootout final week.

Baku rejected the accusation, insisting the world was a part of its internationally acknowledged territory.

On Monday, Armenia’s safety council accused Azerbaijan of “preparing the ground for fresh provocations and an offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh.”

It urged Baku to “immediately start talks on a comprehensive peace treaty.”

Armenia additionally demanded an investigation into the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s actions through the Azeri “incursion” and urged the Russian power to take “concrete steps” to diffuse tensions.

A serious flare-up in Karabakh might pose a problem for Moscow, at a time when tens of hundreds of Russian troops are engaged elsewhere, in Ukraine.

Moscow has deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers in Karabakh and a land hall linking it with Armenia.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing battle claimed round 30,000 lives.

Read extra: Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions surge with Russia distracted by Ukraine war