Amid Protests, Prince William’s “Friendship Endures” Message To Bahamas

Prince William Friday stated the British royal household would assist Bahama’s selections about its future, on the third cease of a Caribbean tour that has been met with protests in a area more and more weighing its future relations with the UK’s monarchy.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Governor General of The Bahamas in Nassau, William — whose official title is the Duke of Cambridge — famous the upcoming fiftieth anniversary of the previous colony’s independence from Britain.

“And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: we support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” William stated.

“Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

Prince William and Kate’s tour was meant to mark the seventieth anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

But it has as a substitute been met with protests and accusations of being a “colonial tour”.

In Jamaica on Tuesday, placard-bearing protesters outdoors the British High Commission forward of the royals’ arrival demanded that the monarchy pay reparations and apologise for its position within the slave commerce that introduced tons of of hundreds of Africans to the island to toil below inhumane situations.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness then pointedly advised William in entrance of tv cameras that the nation was “moving on” as an unbiased nation.

The go to follows rising requires Jamaica to comply with Barbados and develop into a republic by ditching the queen as head of state.

William throughout that journey expressed his “profound sorrow” in regards to the historical past of slavery, calling the apply “abhorrent”.

“It should never have happened,” he stated.

But thus far, no formal apology has been made by the British royal household.

The go to got here as Britain more and more confronts its colonial previous, particularly its memorials to historic figures with ties to the slave commerce.

