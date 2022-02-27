Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, little girl appeals for peace in viral video

As the Russia-Ukraine disaster rages on with recent explosions reported in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Saturday night time, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, the world is praying for peace to prevail. People are utilizing social media for sending out prayers for these affected by the struggle. Like this video of slightly lady who says she “wants peace on Earth and not pieces of Earth”, which has now gone viral. Her attraction for peace will certainly soften your coronary heart.

“I want peace on Earth. Not pieces of Earth. We are brothers and sisters. Stop War,” she says within the video, which was uploaded a day in the past on Instagram by the account Brittany & Lily. The account has multiple million followers. Since being posted, the video has acquired 1.5 million views with Instagram customers praising the lady and her attraction for peace.

“We are praying for Ukraine and all of the innocent lives that are affected,” says the caption of the video.

“Russians are praying for everyone, too,” an Instagram person commented on the video. “I am from Ukraine and I am very pleased to see such support from other countries. THANK YOU,” commented one other. “Bless you Lily,” stated one other. “So true…most beautiful lesson we all need to hear,” commented one other.

