Amid Russian invasion, Ukraine makes appeal for EU membership

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the “crucial moment” to resolve on the nation’s membership within the EU, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Saturday.

Zelenskiy’s enchantment got here because the Ukrainian chief spoke with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanual Macron, President of the European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The spherical of calls adopted an evening of heavy preventing in Ukraine, which noticed a number of cities come under attack. Zelenskiy stated that troopers had pushed again a Russian column that had superior into the capital Kyiv.

In a number of tweets, Ukraine’s president stated that it was “a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine’s membership in the #EU,” stating that “Ukraine must become part of the #EU.”

Ukraine’s EU membership ambition is well-known, with the nation’s international minister telling POLITICO final August that the EU ought to welcome Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia into its fold. Ukraine is already a part of the Eastern Partnership in addition to the European Neighbourhood Policy. The EU and Ukraine even have an Association Agreement that units out the financial and political ties between the 2.