Amid the rubble of Borodianka, rescue teams collect vital evidence

With a backdrop of bombed-out condominium buildings and rubble in Borodianka, in Kyiv’s suburbs, rescue personnel work 24 hours a day to wash up what’s left of this metropolis.

But, along with the clear-up, they’re additionally amassing proof for investigations into alleged warfare crimes.

In Borodianka alone, greater than 1,300 explosives have been discovered, in accordance with Yurii Cehniuk, head of the particular operations unit at Ukraine’s state emergency service.

“During the bombing of the city aviation bombs were used 250 and 500 kg ones, the forbidden cluster bombs that covered the area (and those we destroyed at the scene) and Grad rocket launching systems shelled the surrounding settlements,” stated Cehniuk.

“Of course, it’s a war crime. These are civilian’s houses where civilians lived and at the time of the shelling no armed forces units were here. No armed forces were here, they shelled a peaceful city, including the forbidden cluster bombs that were dropped directly on this square, on the city centre.”

Non-governmental organisations equivalent to Truth Hounds are additionally working within the area. They do not wish to be recognized for safety causes. But they clarify how they work.

“We questioned people, whose acquittances were taken prisoners, so-called “prisoners”, who suffered torture and abuse. Also, we have testimonies about the executions of civilians,” stated a member of Truth Hounds.

Evidence is collected, catalogued and despatched to nationwide and worldwide authorities.