Amid “UP-Bihar” Row, Charanjit Channi’s Counter Strike On Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab polls: Kumar Vishwas’s remarks have given Charanjit Channi an opportunity to hit again

Chandigarh:

Smarting from the political assault over his “UP, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye remark”, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has launched a counter strike on his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal over his former social gathering colleague Kumar Vishwas’s remarks.

Late yesterday evening, Mr Channi shared a replica of the Election Commission’s letter withdrawing the bar on broadcasting latest remarks of Mr Vishwas which have triggered a row.

In the accompanying submit, the Punjab Chief Minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the matter. “Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi,” he stated in a veiled assault at Mr Kejriwal, with whom he has been buying and selling barbs within the run-up to the Punjab polls the place AAP is a first-rate challenger.

In a video that has now gone viral and offered Mr Kejriwal’s political rivals with ammunition amid the heated marketing campaign for Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, Mr Vishwas accused Mr Kejriwal of being power-hungry.

Mr Vishwas is seen within the video recounting an previous dialog with the AAP convener. “One day, he (Mr Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)… he wants power at any cost,” he’s heard saying.

Responding to the uproar over Mr Vishwas’s remarks, AAP tweeted a clip from an interview of Mr Kejriwal. “They are saying Delhi’s Chief Minister is planning to bifurcate India and becoming the Prime Minister of one part. Is this believable,” the AAP tweeted. At a swipe directed at Mr Vishwas, the social gathering added, “He is a comic-poet, he says anything. (Prime Minister) Modi and (Congress leader) Rahul ji took it seriously.”

Prime Minister Modi referred to Mr Vishwas’s remarks at a rally in Punjab yesterday and alleged that Mr Kejriwal and his social gathering have the “same agenda” as Pakistan — “to break India… to join hands with separatists to get power”. The allegations, he stated, needs to be taken critically by each voter and citizen.

The video has additionally offered Mr Channi with a possibility to hit again at his Delhi counterpart at a time when he’s beneath hearth for his “UP, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye” comment.

During a ballot rally with Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Punjab, Mr Channi had stated: “Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab’s daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab.”

What adopted was an enormous political backlash. Among the primary to hit out was Mr Kejriwal, who referred to as the remarks “shameful”. “It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community,” Mr Kejriwal stated.

Mr Channi later issued a clarification and stated his assertion was twisted. “I only meant people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party leaders) who come from outside and cause disruptions,” he stated in a video assertion.