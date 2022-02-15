Amir Lock Funeral Set For Thursday, With Rev. Al Sharpton Officiating

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The funeral for Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man who was shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant, shall be held Thursday within the church that hosted Daunte Wright’s funeral final April.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who additionally officiated Wright’s funeral days after the younger Black man was shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, will officiate companies for Locke at Shiloh Temple International Ministries.

Locke’s household deliberate a public viewing at 10 a.m. adopted by the funeral service at 11 a.m.

Locke was shot by a SWAT staff member on Feb. 2 as officers had been serving a search warrant in a St. Paul murder case shortly earlier than 7 a.m. Body digicam video confirmed a minimum of 4 officers utilizing a key to quietly enter the downtown house the place he was staying, then shouting their presence. The video reveals Locke, wrapped in a comforter, stirring and holding a handgun proper earlier than an officer shot him.

Locke wasn’t named within the warrants. Family members referred to as his killing an “execution,” noting the video reveals an officer kicking the couch, and urged Locke was startled awake and was disoriented. They have demanded that Minnesota lawmakers ban no-knock warrants statewide.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has imposed a moratorium on such warrants whereas town reexamines its coverage. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Locke’s capturing.

