Amir Locke’s Family, Attorney Ben Crump To Speak Following Release Of Body Cam Footage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The household of 22-year-old Amir Locke, the Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police, is holding a information convention Friday morning with their lawyer, Ben Crump.

Before physique digital camera footage was launched to the general public Thursday night, Locke’s household was in a position to view the proof. The video exhibits the lethal encounter Wednesday morning between Locke and police inside a downtown condominium.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

The footage, initially launched on the town’s YouTube web page, is lower than a minute lengthy. Several officers could be heard yelling “police” and “search warrant” as they step by the doorway with weapons drawn.

The officers strategy a sofa on which Locke is wrapped in a blanket. He sits up and turns towards the officers. He is holding a gun. An immediate later, an officer fires three photographs, and Locke falls to the ground. The taking pictures is replayed in super-slow movement. The total video then performs once more in actual time. In whole, Locke is shot roughly 10 seconds after officers open the condominium door.

Crump represented George Floyd following his May 2020 homicide by the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s at present serving a two-decade sentence in Floyd’s demise. Crump additionally represented Daunte Wright’s household. Wright was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer, Kim Potter, who was convicted of manslaughter.

