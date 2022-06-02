Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa Secure Place In Indian Team For Commonwealth Games | Boxing News

World Championship medallists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa claimed berths within the Indian boxing group for the upcoming Commonwealth Games after rising victorious within the trials, held right here on Thursday. While Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, secured his place within the 51kg division, Thapa clinched the 63.5kg spot within the trials held on the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports.

The different six boxers who made their means into the Indian group embody 2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning nationwide champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg ) The CWG is about to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Panghal defeated fellow Services boxer Deepak 4-1 through a cut up resolution. He might be aiming to enhance upon his efficiency from the final version in Gold Coast, the place he gained a silver medal.

The 2015 world championship bronze medallist Thapa, who was final week elected as a member of the IBA Athletes Committee, alternatively, out-punched 2018 CWG silver medallist Manish Kaushik 5-0 to seal his spot on the quadrennial occasion.

In the 57kg class, Hussamuddin prevailed over 2019 Asian Championship silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht 4-1, whereas Railways’ Rohit eked out a detailed 3-2 win over Aditya Pratap Yadav of UP within the welterweight division.

Sumit, Ashish, Sanjeet and Sagar all dominated their bouts as they gained by an similar 5-0 margin.

India had completed second within the 2018 version of the Games, returning with a haul of 9 medals, together with three golds and as many silvers and bronze.

The ladies’s trials for the Games might be held subsequent week.

Men’s Team: Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning nationwide champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg ).

