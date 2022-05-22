Amit Shah embarks on two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched into a two-day
go to to Arunachal Pradesh to attend numerous programmes and
inaugurate many growth initiatives.
“Leaving for Arunachal Pradesh on a two-day go to. Looking
ahead to attending numerous packages on this lovely a part of
India,” Shah tweeted after leaving Delhi.
During the two-day go to to the northeastern state, the Home
Minister will attend public occasions, inaugurate numerous growth
initiatives and work together with the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border
Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)– the Central Armed
Police Forces below the Ministry of Home Affairs deployed within the
area to protect Border and keep the inner safety of the
nation.
The Home Minister is slated to attend the Golden Jubilee
Celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission at Narottam Nagar in Arunachal
Pradesh’s Tirap district round 11.30 am right now (Saturday) on his
day one go to to the state.
The Home Minister will later lay the inspiration stone of 51 ft
bronze statue of Bhagwan Parashuram at Parshuram Kund within the Lohit
district of Arunachal Pradesh at round 2.30 pm later within the
day.
On day two, Shah will meet with social organisations at 9.30 am
on the Namsai city in Arunachal Pradesh and later go for prayer at
the Golden Pagoda Temple within the space.
The Home Minister will later attend a public assembly and
inaugurate numerous developmental initiatives within the Namsai space at 11
am on Sunday.
Later within the day, the Shah will overview safety and growth,
and work together with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, Border Road
Organisation and National Highways Infrastructure Development
Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel at Namsai.
He will participate in Bada Khaana– a collective feast whereby all
ranks of Army personnel and CAPF troops eat collectively.