Amit Shah embarks on two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched into a two-day

go to to Arunachal Pradesh to attend numerous programmes and

inaugurate many growth initiatives.

“Leaving for Arunachal Pradesh on a two-day go to. Looking

ahead to attending numerous packages on this lovely a part of

India,” Shah tweeted after leaving Delhi.

During the two-day go to to the northeastern state, the Home

Minister will attend public occasions, inaugurate numerous growth

initiatives and work together with the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border

Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)– the Central Armed

Police Forces below the Ministry of Home Affairs deployed within the

area to protect Border and keep the inner safety of the

nation.

The Home Minister is slated to attend the Golden Jubilee

Celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission at Narottam Nagar in Arunachal

Pradesh’s Tirap district round 11.30 am right now (Saturday) on his

day one go to to the state.

The Home Minister will later lay the inspiration stone of 51 ft

bronze statue of Bhagwan Parashuram at Parshuram Kund within the Lohit

district of Arunachal Pradesh at round 2.30 pm later within the

day.

On day two, Shah will meet with social organisations at 9.30 am

on the Namsai city in Arunachal Pradesh and later go for prayer at

the Golden Pagoda Temple within the space.

The Home Minister will later attend a public assembly and

inaugurate numerous developmental initiatives within the Namsai space at 11

am on Sunday.

Later within the day, the Shah will overview safety and growth,

and work together with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, Border Road

Organisation and National Highways Infrastructure Development

Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel at Namsai.

He will participate in Bada Khaana– a collective feast whereby all

ranks of Army personnel and CAPF troops eat collectively.