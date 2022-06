Union Minister of State,Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh additionally joined the assembly.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah right this moment met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to debate the current spate of focused killings in Kashmir. Union Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh additionally joined the assembly.

NSA Doval is at the moment in North Block to satisfy Mr Shah. The assembly has been happening for over an hour now.