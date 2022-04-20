Amit Shah Speaks To Family Of Telangana BJP Worker Who Died By Suicide

Telangana BJP’s Core Committee Member Sudhakar Reddy visited the residence of Sai Ganesh.

Khammam:

Union Home minister Amit Shah has spoken to the household of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist Sai Ganesh from Telangana’s Khammam district, whose demise by suicide has sparked pressure within the space. Alleging that he was “unable to bear torture from police”, Mr Ganesh tried to take his personal life on April 14 in entrance of the police station and died in a hospital two days later.

In a telephonic dialog with Sai Ganesh’s household, Amit Shah expressed condolences and warranted justice.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar can also be scheduled to go to Khammam immediately amid statewide protests deliberate by the BJP. Party staff are demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the resignation of the Transport Minister.

Telangana BJP’s Core Committee Member and Tamil Nadu Co-Incharge Sudhakar Reddy together with different BJP leaders visited the residence of Sai Ganesh and offered monetary help. He organized a name with the Union Home Minister and made the household converse to him, information company ANI reported.

Mr Shah additionally instructed Telangana BJP leaders to help the household in getting justice by taking on the matter to the High Court if wanted.

Sudhakar Reddy, in a tweet, alleged that the BJP activist died by suicide attributable to harassment he confronted from state Trasport Minister Ajay Kumar Puvvada.

“Met family members of beloved Kayakarta, Sai Ganesh, at their residence Khammam, TS & assured his grandmother of all possible assistance besides getting justice for him. Did my part by providing financial help. Ganesh committed suicide due to the atrocities of Ajay Kumar Puvvada,” Mr Reddy stated.

“Also connected the family telephonically with Union Minister Amit Shah Ji who extended full party support & assured that jointly, we will fight until justice is delivered. It was a very kind gesture on part of Amit Shah Ji and we are thankful for his support,” he added.

Met members of the family of beloved Kayakarta, Sai Ganesh, at their residence Khammam, TS & assured his grandmother of all attainable help in addition to getting justice for him. Did my half by offering monetary assist. Ganesh dedicated suicide because of the atrocities of @puvvada_ajay.1/2 pic.twitter.com/3sOBevB5cP — Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy (@ReddySudhakar21) April 19, 2022

The BJP leaders who accompanied Reddy alleged that Mr Ganesh “clearly mentioned in the dying declaration that TRS Minister Puvvada Ajay is responsible for his death.”

Sai Ganesh, who was additionally the district convenor for the Bharatiya Mazdoor Union, had a number of run-ins up to now with the Minister. BJP leaders allege that instances have been filed towards Sai Ganesh for exposing alleged corruption via social media posts.

Sai Ganesh was admitted to the hospital and spoke to the media the place he stated that after a BJP assembly, he put in a flag submit within the “no objection area” and alleged cops broke it.

While being taken to hospital, Sai Ganesh — a driver — alleged that “for no fault of his” 16 police instances have been filed towards him on the behest of a minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and another TRS leaders.

Mr Ganesh stated that “his self-esteem was hurt” and tried to take his personal life attributable to “being unable to bear the torture from police.”

Khammam Special Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prasanna Kumar informed ANI that Sai Ganesh had round 9 instances towards him up to now.

Since January, he began collaborating in lots of actions and a rowdy sheet has been opened, the police stated.

Denying the allegations made by Mr Ganesh, police stated earlier than BJP Foundational Day on April 6, he put in a flag submit and other people within the locality who had objections to it had damaged that.

Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been pushed on the again foot after two current incidents of suicide and one in all their leaders’ sons being named in a kidnapping and gang-rape case.

Six TRS leaders have been arrested within the twin suicide case of a mom and son within the Kamareddy district. The TRS chief’s son who’s accused within the gang-rape case has additionally been arrested.