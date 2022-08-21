Amit Shah’s Mega Rally In Telangana Today

BJP will certainly win in Munugode, a BJP chief stated forward of Amit Shah’s go to. (File)

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deal with a public assembly in Telangana’s Munugode in the present day forward of a bypoll within the constituency.

BJP nationwide normal secretary Tarun Chugh stated, “We are working hard to ensure safety and security in the state. Amit Shah will address a rally in Munugode ahead of the bypoll. Big leaders will join the party. We will definitely win there.”

He stated that the individuals of Telangana need change within the state.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Chugh stated, “People are unhappy with the K Chandrashekhar (popularly known as KCR) government. Atrocities and violence are all over the state and people are scared in such an environment. They want change which only BJP will bring.”

Earlier, BJP chief Ok Laxman additionally spoke about Amit Shah’s go to to the state.

Mr Laxman, a Rajya Sabha MP, informed ANI that Telangana politics will shift on account of the Munugode by-election. People are fed up and wish Telangana to alter, which might solely be achieved by the BJP, he stated.

“People used to believe that Congress would be an alternative, but after watching the politics at the federal level, all of the regional parties under the Congress umbrella have united with BJP to oppose Congress,” Mr Laxman stated.

“However, the people of Telangana are with BJP. With the help of the people of the state, we are sure that we are going to be an alternative and form the government in Telangana,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday began its marketing campaign for the Munugode meeting seat bypoll, a day earlier than Amit Shah’s go to to the state. Chief Minister KCR additionally held a public rally within the constituency, throughout which he slammed the BJP and the central authorities.

“In the last eight years of the Modi government, no section of the society was benefitted. The Centre wanted electricity meters at farmlands but I said we will not that. If BJP wins the Manugodu assembly constituency, then they will install electricity meters at farms. But I am fighting against them,” KCR stated.

“BJP is saying they will bring Eknath Shinde here and make our government collapse. They said ED cases will be filed against me. I said do whatever you want. People doing wrong things get panicked of ED,” he stated.

“What is happening today in the country? The rupee is at a record low in the Modi regime. GST is being imposed on everything. we should all come together and pluck out this BJP from the Centre,” stated the Chief Minister.