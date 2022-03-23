Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan his “pride” as he shares the trailer of Dasvi; praises his performance : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Abhishek Bachchan who was final seen within the movie Bob Biswas will subsequent be seen donning the hat of an eight-grade go Chief Minister who aspires to go his tenth-grade examination within the movie Dasvi. The trailer of the upcoming movie was launched earlier at the moment. The social comedy tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an uneducated, corrupt politician who finds a brand new problem in jail: schooling. Now, passing tenth grade is his subsequent manzil! With a unusual spouse (Nimrat Kaur) by his aspect and a rough-tough jailor (Yami Gautam) on his path, what occurs to this roguish politician kinds the crux of the plot.

Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan his “pride” as he shares the trailer of Dasvi; praises his efficiency

The trailer has impressed many with its quirky parts together with Abhishek’s uncooked and rustic Jaat avatar. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was additionally impressed by the trailer and the efficiency of his son. The megastar took to Twitter to share the trailer and wrote, “You are my pride .. Bhaiyu ! all my love and all my blessings .. how differently you have portrayed characters, in film after film, with such elan !”

T 4229 – You are my delight .. Bhaiyu ! all my love and all my blessings .. how otherwise you’ve gotten portrayed characters, in movie after movie, with such elan !❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/tTX69tW2my — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2022

“Bhaiyu .. my love and my blessings ever for this .. so much, so different from your last one and simply love the moves .. prayers are with you,” he wrote in one other tweet commenting on the trailer.

Bhaiyu .. my love and my blessings ever for this .. a lot , so totally different out of your final one and easily love the strikes .. prayers are with you .. ????????????❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/j2m4rIjGHF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will likely be seen in a robust and piercing function of an IPS officer, whereas Nimrat Kaur is a pleasant shock because the feisty spouse with a style for her hubby’s beloved CM chair. Featuring many seeti maar dialogues in addition to desi cool music, the trailer completely captures the mazedaar vibe of the movie. Looks just like the janta has a rollicking trip to relish this April!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan current, Dasvi. A Maddock Films manufacturing, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur amongst others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from seventh of April 2022.

