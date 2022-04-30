Amitabh Bachchan calls Ajay Devgn’s direction in Runway 34 ‘marvellous’ as he pens handwritten note for the actor, see photo : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn, who took the directorial reigns once more with Runway 34, is overwhelmed with the message he acquired from his co-star Amitabh Bachchan. After the discharge of the movie, the actor acquired a handwritten be aware and flowers.

Amitabh Bachchan calls Ajay Devgn’s route in Runway 34 ‘marvellous’ as he pens handwritten be aware for the actor, see photograph

Amitabh Bachchan, in his letter, wrote, “Ajay Ajay Ajay, an absolute honour to be a part of ’34’ and to be the recipient of a magnificent director’s gift. Your work is superior. The way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it’s your best, but I know that there shall be many more bests. Congratulations.”

Responding to Big B’s gesture, Ajay Devgn penned a be aware together with a photograph of the letter and flowers on Instagram, He wrote, “When the illustrious and magnanimous Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to encapsulate in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note of appreciation it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude, quiet pride and satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji!”

Kajol left a touch upon Ajay’s publish saying, “Well deserved words on both sides.”

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 traces the journey of a flight that will get trapped in adversarial climate. Directed & produced by Ajay Devgn, the movie was launched on April 29, 2022!

