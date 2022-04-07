Amitabh Bachchan hits back at trolls who questioned why he promoted Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi; asks, “Kya kar loge?” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

For the previous few weeks, Abhishek Bachchan has been jetting throughout the nation selling his new launch Dasvi which is to launch on the OTT streaming platform Netflix right this moment. Interestingly, Abhishek’s father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has additionally been slightly vocal about his son’s movie on social media. In reality, Amitabh Bachchan has been frequently tweeting about Dasvi and had additionally recommended Abhishek’s efficiency. Reacting to the megastar selling his son’s movie, a bit of the social media viewers has been questioning him about the identical. Finally relenting, the Big B responded to the stated trolls with a clapback that has actually left them speechless.

Amitabh Bachchan hits again at trolls who questioned why he promoted Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi; asks, “Kya kar loge?”

Taking to the micro running a blog website, Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan responded saying, “जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ : बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार !!! क्या कर लोगे ~ ?? (Yes sir, I do share congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do)?” While the mega star’s response actually left the trolls extensive jawed, this isn’t the primary time the Big B has showered reward on Abhishek.

T 4243 – जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ : बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार !!!

क्या कर लोगे ~ ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2022

Some time again, Amitabh had shared an appreciation tweet for Abhishek, stating that the latter was an ideal ‘uttaradhikaari’. In reality, Bachchan had earlier shared a hyperlink to the Dasvi trailer together with a quote from his father the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, saying “Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge – Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (My son, you will not be my heir just because you are my son. My heir will be my son – Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, you will be my heir, I have said it.”

The movie, Dasvi, which is helmed by Tushar Jalota, additionally stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Produced by Dinesh Vijan underneath his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, Dasvi releases on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on Thursday.

