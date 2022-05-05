Amnesty International accuses Libyan govt-backed militia of human rights abuses | News24

Abdel Ghani al-Kikli of the Gheniwa militia and chief of the federal government’s Stability Support Authority has been accused of human rights violations.

Amnesty International documented detention of migrants and refugees discovered at sea by militia.

AI referred to as on the EU to droop co-operation with Libya on migration and border management until the problem was remedied.

One of probably the most highly effective militia leaders in Libya, Abdel Ghani al-Kikli of the Gheniwa grouping, stands accused of gross human rights violations, a brand new report by Amnesty International (AI) confirmed.

Ghani al-Kikli, a outstanding insurgent determine for the reason that fall of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-led marketing campaign in 2011, was, in final January, built-in into authorities operations underneath the Stability Support Authority (SSA).

The SSA is a safety establishment affiliated with the Presidential Council and works to consolidate safety and stability.

However, with Ghani al-Kikli in cost, AI stated human rights abuses had reached unprecedented ranges.

On 19 April, AI wrote to the Libyan authorities on the complaints obtained in opposition to Ghani al-Kikli and his former deputy Lotfi al-Harari, demanding their elimination from workplace.

This was after AI’s go to to Libya in February the place they spoke to 9 individuals who, “said they suffered grave human rights violations at the hands of the SSA members, as well as eight family members and three activists”.

Diana Eltahawy, AI’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, stated the federal government’s SSA was flawed as a result of it gave powers to militias.

She stated:

Legitimising abusive militia leaders and placing them on state payroll with no questions requested solely empowers them to proceed trampling on the rights of extra individuals with full impunity.

In the brand new report by AI, Ghani al-Kikli was singled out as being accountable for a decade-long terror marketing campaign in Tripoli which he should reply for in a court docket of regulation.

“For over a decade, militias under his command terrorised people in the Tripoli neighbourhood of Abu Salim through enforced disappearances, torture, unlawful killings, and other crimes under international law. He should be investigated and if there is enough admissible evidence, prosecuted in a fair trial,” the organisation stated.

AI stated the Ministry of Interior representatives in Tripoli confirmed the SSA was within the enterprise of intercepting migrants and refugees at sea and taking them to their detention centres.

The ministry additionally instructed AI that SSA reported on to the president and never it, and as such, they didn’t know the way and why they get to detain migrants and refugees.

Eltahawy added:

Mass arbitrary detention, torture, pressured labour, rape, and different horrific violations by SSA militiamen in opposition to refugees and migrants are yet one more grim reminder that refugees and migrants intercepted at sea ought to by no means be returned to Libya.

She additionally urged the EU to urgently droop any co-operation with Libya on migration and border management until issues modified.

“They must ensure that any future cooperation is contingent upon Libyan authorities ending the policy of arbitrary detention of migrants and refugees and effectively investigating crimes against them,” she stated.

International regulation stipulated that commanders have been individually liable to face prosecution in the event that they knew the crimes of their subordinates and didn’t do something about it.

