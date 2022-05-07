Ampol launching EV charger network

Fuel firm Ampol has launched an Australian electrical automobile (EV) quick charging community, with plans for about 120 DC chargers nationwide by October 2023.

The charging community is being branded AmpCharge, and can begin with 5 pilot websites at Ampol service stations in Carseldine (Queensland), Alexandria (NSW), Northmead (NSW), Altona North (Victoria), and Belmont (WA), coming on-line in June and July this yr.

AmpCharge chargers will naturally be equipped with renewable vitality – “or covered by green certificates,” says Ampol — and each photo voltaic panel and battery storage programs.

Camera Icon An AMPcharge unit, centre. Credit: Supplied

Chargers will go as much as 150kW in energy and can be capable to cost a minimum of two EVs on the identical time. The Ampol rollout is a part of an agreement with the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) introduced in July final yr, with ARENA offering partial funding by the Federal Future Fuels Fund — billed final yr as $7.05 million from a complete $26.81m funding.

The new Ampol enterprise comes scorching on the heels of the same transfer from BP, which last week signed a deal with Australian DC charger firm Tritium to ascertain an Australian community of public chargers.

We’re transferring to a time the place the standard servo has a couple of EV chargers, then, plus some respectable meals and low inside to spend cash on whilst you wait.

As properly as utilizing its nationwide community of service stations, Ampol has plans to “service customers both at home and on the road at both forecourts and destinations”, the latter alluding to websites similar to purchasing centres.

This implies that at-home branded charging infrastructure is predicted to be developed beneath the AmpCharge banner, with Ampol including it intends “a broader home energy offer”. Details are nonetheless to return on that.

Camera Icon Ampol boss Matt Halliday. Credit: Supplied

Ampol managing director and chief government Matt Halliday known as the announcement “an important step forward in the execution of Ampol’s future energy and mobility strategy”.

“I’m pleased to today unveil our full-service electric vehicle fast-charging ecosystem, AmpCharge, leveraging our existing network, skills and infrastructure to provide a diverse and comprehensive charging network that can minimise range anxiety and support the uptake of BEVs in Australia,” he mentioned.

“We’ve been keeping Australians moving for over 120 years. Today, as energy needs evolve, our vision is to become Australia’s leading distributor of energy, providing mobility solutions for any of the vehicles our customers drive, anywhere and anytime they need it.

“As we begin to evolve our national network, consumers will see AmpCharge in Ampol service stations, depots and terminals right across the country. For the first time, we’ll also be entering homes, workplaces and shopping centres as we seek to deliver simple and efficient charging solutions at convenient locations to keep people moving.”