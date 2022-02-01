Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme meets Wordle in Netflix’s new Instagram pic

At one level, not very way back, everybody on the Internet was obsessive about the ‘jal lijiye’ meme template from Vivah. It options Amrita Rao who portrays the position of a really shy lady who affords jal [water] to her visitors. Now, this meme template has joined palms with the most recent craze on the Internet – Wordle.

Netflix India has just lately taken to its Instagram web page to submit this hilarious image that makes use of two references in a single. The witty mixture of two issues that individuals simply cannot get sufficient of has made loads of netizens snicker. The picture reveals a collage of a scene from Vivah starring Amrita Rao and the second picture reveals a makeshift Wordle.

The Wordle puzzle reads, “Drink water today,” as a reminder to remain hydrated. “Jal lijiye, thak gaye honge aaj ka 5 letter-word sochte sochte,” [Drink some water, you must be tired from all the thinking you had to do, in order to find today’s five-letter word] reads the caption of this submit.

View Netflix’s submit proper right here:

This submit was shared by Netflix India on their Instagram web page round an hour in the past. So far it has collected greater than 16,000 likes and a number of other feedback from individuals who loved the witty amalgamation of the 2 references.

Many took to the feedback part to submit laughing emojis. “Haan bhai, bahut thak gaya. Pilao zara,” [Yes, I’m very tired. Get me some water] posted an Instagram person. “Yeah, actually,” posted one other. While many others commented in regards to the colored tiles that may be seen within the submit and tried to crack the Wordle from it.

What are your ideas on this Netflix’s Instagram submit?