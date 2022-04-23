Amsterdam airport urges travelers to stay away as strike causes chaos

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport urged vacationers on Saturday to remain away as a strike by floor personnel at first of a college vacation brought about chaos at Europe’s third-busiest airport.

“The terminal is too full at the moment… Schiphol is calling on travelers to not come to the airport anymore,” airport authorities stated in a press release issued shortly earlier than midday (1000 GMT).

“We are very sorry to have to do this, but it is necessary to guarantee safety,” an airport spokesperson instructed Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police closed down freeway exits to the airport on Saturday afternoon as traces at departure gates stretched out of the airport buildings.

Travelers have been suggested to remain away till at the least 1300 GMT, whereas airport workers work to get as many as doable of the 1000’s of pissed off passengers aboard their often-delayed flights.

Baggage handlers for KLM, the Dutch arm of airline Air France-KLM, had early on Saturday gone on a beforehand unannounced strike in demand for increased pay and higher working situations.

KLM floor workers deal with about half of all baggage coming by way of Schiphol, Europe’s third-busiest airport after Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow.

Labor union FNV stated the strike had ended round midday.

Read extra:

Turkish workers fight for pay rises as inflation bites

Workers across India on strike for two days for labor rights, better pay

Tunisia shortages bite as fiscal crisis looms