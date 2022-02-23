Amsterdam police end hostage situation at Apple flagship store

Dutch police stated on Tuesday night they’d ended a hostage

scenario in an Apple flagship retailer in Amsterdam, the place a person with

a gun held at the very least one individual hostage for hours, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Police stated the hostage taker was arrested after he ran out of

the constructing on the central Leidseplein sq., shortly after 10:30

p.m. (2130 GMT).

“We managed to finish the scenario by hitting the hostage taker

with a automobile when he ran exterior,” police stated in a tweet, including

that the person was being handled for his accidents.

Images circulating on social media confirmed two folks working out

of the Apple retailer and one among them being hit by an unmarked automobile,

flying over the hood from the impression. The photos couldn’t be

instantly verified by Reuters.

There have been no stories of every other accidents.