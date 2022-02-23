Amsterdam police end hostage situation at Apple store

Dutch police ended a hostage taking in an Apple flagship retailer in Amsterdam after a person armed with two weapons held a minimum of one particular person hostage for hours, police mentioned on Wednesday.

Police arrested the suspected hostage taker, a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam, after he ran out of the constructing on the central Leidseplein sq., shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside,” police mentioned on Twitter, including that the person was being handled for severe accidents.

The man had carried a pistol and an computerized rifle, with which he fired a minimum of 4 photographs when police arrived on the sq. round 6 p.m., Amsterdam police chief Frank Pauw informed a information convention early on Wednesday.

The man, who had a legal document, had contacted the police himself in the course of the hostage taking, demanding a ransom of 200 million euros ($226 million) in crypto currencies and a protected passage out of the constructing, Pauw mentioned.

“He threatened a hostage with a gun and threatened to blow himself up, so we took it very seriously,” Amsterdam newspaper Parool quoted the police chief as saying.

The scenario ended when the hostage, reportedly a 44-year-old British man, fled from the constructing when a police robotic delivered water on the door of the shop on the request of the hostage taker.

The hostage taker ran after the person and was shortly hit by the automobile.

“The hostage played a heroic role by forcing a breakthrough,” Pauw mentioned. “Otherwise, this could have been a long night.”

During the night, about 70 individuals have been capable of depart the shop whereas the hostage-taking was occurring. There have been no studies of every other accidents.

The hostage taker was significantly injured, however capable of converse when he was arrested, police mentioned.

