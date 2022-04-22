Amsterdam Trade Bank, part of Russia’s Alfa Bank, declared bankrupt

Amsterdam Trade Bank (ATB), a subsidiary of Russia’s Alfa Bank, has been declared bankrupt, the Dutch central financial institution (DNB) mentioned on Friday, citing an Amsterdam District Court Ruling.

A press release on the DNB web site mentioned ATB depositors can be lined as much as 100,000 euros ($108,000) every beneath the Netherlands’ deposit assure system. The financial institution had round 23,000 clients, of whom most are Dutch however 6,000 are German, the DNB mentioned.

According to filings on the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, the financial institution’s final helpful proprietor is Mikhail Fridman, the Russian-Israeli billionaire who’s contesting Western sanctions imposed on him following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His stake

in ATB was mentioned to be greater than 25 p.c however not more than 50 p.c.

Alfa Bank is topic to US sanctions, however has not been focused by the European Union.

ATB itself had not been sanctioned, however Dutch monetary newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported that depositors started to panic on Thursday.

Phones at ATB went unanswered Friday night, and the corporate didn’t instantly reply to an e-mailed request for remark.

The newspaper had beforehand reported that ATB’s house owners had been looking for to promote the financial institution and depositors found that different European banks had been unwilling to just accept transfers out of ATB for concern of falling foul of sanctions.

The small financial institution had beforehand been identified for commerce financing however had sought in recent times to turn out to be a lender to small and medium dimension firms.

According to its 2020 annual report, the newest on report on the Chamber of Commerce, ATB had property of round 1.2 billion euros and fairness of 174 million euros. It made a revenue of 27 million euros that yr.

