Amul doodle honours Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 on its box office success. See pic

After releasing in theatres on April 14, the film KGF: Chapter 2 has been massively profitable on the field workplace. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this film stars actor Yash within the function of Rocky. The film additionally stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, amongst others. Recently, Indian dairy model Amul has taken to its Instagram web page with the intention to honour this film.

The model has shared a doodle in its iconic type. The doodle options actor Yash as Rocky within the get-up that he’s seen within the film KGF: Chapter 2. The doodle additionally comes with a witty wordplay that reads, “Koolar mein gold rakho. Say Yash to it.” This is ensuing from the truth that the film relies on the Kolar Gold Fields.

This Instagram share by Amul, comes with a caption that reads, “Period action blockbuster has massive box office success!” It is a part of the Amul Topical cartoons that they usually add with the intention to to honour current occasions in Indian popular culture or the like.

Take a have a look at the publish proper right here:

The doodle has been shared on Instagram only a day in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising the film KGF Chapter 2. It has additionally obtained greater than 94,000 likes on it to date.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Salam Rocky Bhai,super cool artwork by Amul.” “Indian pop culture is coming back,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “This is what success tastes like.”

What are your ideas on this Instagram share by Amul?