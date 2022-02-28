Amul increases milk prices by ₹2 per litre across varieties. Check new rates

Amul, India’s main dairy provider, on Monday mentioned it will increase the price of milk by ₹2 throughout all its varieties. The new value will come into impact from March 1, 2022, the corporate mentioned, and the identical can be mirrored on all forms of milk throughout the nation.

After the worth hike, a 500ml packet of Amul Gold, which is its full-cream milk, will value ₹30. Amul Taaza or the toned milk selection can be bought at ₹24 for half a litre and Amul Shakti for ₹27.

Currently, a packet of Amul Gold is retailed at ₹58 per litre relying on the variability. Similarly, the Amul Taaza or toned milk sells at ₹48 per litre.

“In the Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold milk will be ₹30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be ₹24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at ₹27 per 500 ml,” the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets the Amul model of milk and dairy merchandise, mentioned in its newest launch.

Full cream milk throughout Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Mumbai metro markets can be ₹60 per litre, whereas the toned milk selection can be ₹48 per litre in Ahmedabad and ₹50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata.

In the final two years, Amul hiked costs of the recent milk class by solely 4 per cent each year, the federation mentioned.

“This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost — thus the overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased,” it said.

The firm mentioned the choice has been taken consistent with the rise within the enter prices. “Our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of ₹35 to ₹40 per kg fat, which is more than 5 per cent over the previous year,” the assertion learn.

Amul provides about 80 paise of each rupee paid by customers for milk and milk merchandise to the milk producers.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the federation added.