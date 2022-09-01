Amul joins Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra’s Kala Chashma trend with a creative, actors react. Seen it yet?

If you will have been lively on social media lately, then you definately most likely have seen quite a few videos showcasing individuals grooving to the hit Bollywood quantity Kala Chashma. From the Indian cricket group’s sassy take to ladies dancing inside an indoor volleyball court docket to {couples} hopping on the viral development, movies rising on the Internet are aplenty. The peppy tune by Amar Arshi from the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho is picturised on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Now, Amul joined the Kala Chashma development, however with a inventive put up. It has obtained thundering applause from netizens, a lot in order that actors Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif shared the inventive on their Instagram tales.

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra reacted to Amul’s inventive on Kala Chashma development.(Instagram/Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra)

For the uninitiated, the Kala Chashma development includes individuals tapping their feats on the peppy monitor, the place considered one of them drops to the bottom to point out some cool strikes. The put up captioned “Remixed Bollywood hit goes viral globally!” options Amul’s promoting mascot and animated variations of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra flaunting their black sun shades. “Kala Chashma, Peela Chakhna” and “Amul, remix with tea!” learn the texts inserted by Amul on the inventive.

Take a have a look at the put up shared by Amul beneath:

Since being shared a day in the past, the put up has obtained greater than 80,000 likes and several other feedback.

“This is amazing,” posted a person. “Kala chashma fever has taken over the whole world,” wrote one other with a hearth emoticon. “Kala chasma,” posted a 3rd with a face with sun shades emoji.