An abandoned Russian military camp in a forest near Kyiv reveals horrors of the invasion

“For a long time, the shells were coming — the rockets were coming,” he mentioned.

The Russian missiles and rockets that decimated buildings, lives and houses have been fired from a sprawling Russian base, hidden within the forest some 4 kilometers (round 2.5 miles) away.

Now, solely the stays of that sprawling navy camp sit among the many bushes. CNN was proven across the camp by Ukrainian particular forces, who’re selecting up clues as to what Russia’s plans might have been for the capital among the many particles.

Earlier within the invasion, as Russian troops surged towards Kyiv, Ukrainian particular forces consider 6,000 marines arrange camp on this pine forest for a month, by means of the rain, snow, and temperatures that dropped to -12 levels Celsius (round 10 levels Fahrenheit). The web site included a primary command put up and headquarters. It was from right here and a close-by subject that the Russian military launched assaults on Kyiv, Hostomel and the close by metropolis of Bucha

“Here they made a decision on the deployment of further actions, on the directions of the offensive, tactics of action, and so on,” a Ukrainian particular forces officer informed CNN, pointing to the place every a part of the operation was positioned.

Huge grooves are seen the place troops had fired grad missiles from a subject, positioned forty kilometers (round 25 miles) from the capital. In the woods, discs from grad missiles that had been launched and ammunition instances litter the ground at launch positions.

The Russian forces constructed dugouts, command posts, ammunition storage and communication strains utilizing the bushes and wooden from the forest.

They slept in underground fortifications, coated with timber and inexperienced wood bins that had as soon as contained BM-21 grad a number of rocket launchers and tube artillery. Black wires linked every of the shelters throughout the forest for communication.

The forest was additionally affected by meals containers emblazoned with the branding of the Russian navy: A particular forces member uncovered a sodden notepad left behind, containing directions from a earlier mission in Azerbaijan. A Russian camouflage and concealment instruction handbook was additionally found on the scene, together with clothes and footwear.

Gesturing to the scale of the camp, one officer informed CNN, “Russians fight not in quality, but in quantity.”

“They do not consider soldiers as people, for them they are cannon fodder and consumables. The tactics of the Russian army resemble, perhaps, the Middle Ages, when they took not by skill, but by quantity,” he added.

Remnants of navy tools, clothes, and fortifications will not be the one issues the Russians left behind.

Russian troopers stormed into close by neighborhoods, took over houses and terrorized residents who they got here into contact with, in response to native residents and a priest.

The torture, humiliation and shallow graves of individuals killed by these on the base now hang-out these villages.

‘I used to be overwhelmed…however I’m alive’

Vitaliy Chernysh, from the village of Zdvyzhivka on Kyiv’s outskirts, mentioned he was biking by means of his village when he was captured by Russian forces, who have been “hunting for Nazis.” He mentioned they held him for practically 24 hours.

Chernysh remembers praying in what he thought could be his final minutes alive. “[I was] blindfolded, hands tied and around me. They were shooting,” he informed CNN.

Chernysh mentioned he was locked up in a shed after he had been compelled to stroll by means of a minefield. He mentioned that Russian troopers have been mulling whether or not to douse him with gasoline and had threatened to take him to the crematorium. The troopers shot throughout his physique as he was tied up, and continuously requested him what his final want could be, he mentioned. He unhappy he was left within the freezing shed for hours.

“I was beaten on the arms and legs, below the waist. The bruises remain,” he mentioned. I believed my leg was damaged, I used to be limping. But I’m alive and nicely, thank God.”

In his garden, a rocket artillery still lies in his field — another daily reminder of his painful ordeal and the near month under Russian occupation and attack. Chernysh survived, but other residents were killed after being tortured by soldiers who spilled out of their forest fortress.

Vasiliy Benca, a local priest in Zdvyzhivka, told CNN that Russian troops, tanks and armored cars converged on the village and remained there for a month. People were scared to emerge from their basements, he said. When Benca did, he said he found five men whose bodies had been mutilated in the garden — and two more in the forest.

“Russians requested — or compelled — me to bury two (further) ladies within the cemetery,” Benca told CNN.

Nekazakov, who fled when the Russians attacked his village, has now returned to his Hostomel home. He remembers all of the bodies he drove by when he left, he said, and regrets he couldn’t do anything about it.

Now, he mentioned, he feels hatred for Russian President Vladimir Putin and the troopers who ravaged his hometown.

“I really feel solely hate. We would not have thought in lots of of years that this might occur,” he said, looking at the graves of those who died. “We can’t forgive it for the remainder of our lives.”