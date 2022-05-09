An American woman stricken at a resort in the Bahamas is now hospitalized in Miami, official says | CNN





CNN

—



An American lady hospitalized on Friday within the Bahamas, the place three different Americans died of unknown causes at a Sandals resort, has since left the nation and is now being handled at a hospital in Miami, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle stated.

The lady, whose identification has not been launched, is in critical situation, in accordance with Rolle. She was initially airlifted to a hospital in Nassau, CNN beforehand reported.

Authorities are nonetheless making an attempt to determine what induced the deaths of the three who died Friday. Foul play isn’t suspected, in accordance with Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

Officials haven’t confirmed that the hospitalized lady was staying on the identical resort.

One man was present in a villa with no indicators of trauma, and a pair was found in one other villa, the Royal Bahamas Police Force stated in an announcement Saturday.

The couple, who had complained of sickness the night time earlier than they have been discovered, confirmed indicators of convulsions and no indicators of trauma, in accordance with police.

Sandals spokesperson Stacy Royal confirmed to CNN the deaths of the three friends at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma.

The identities of the three Americans who died can be launched Monday after “official identification” is full, Rolle advised CNN.

Cooper on Friday requested the nation’s well being and wellness minister to guide a delegation of well being, setting and public works officers to the Exuma district.