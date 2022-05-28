‘An avoidable nightmare’: How UK licence holders in Spain are affected by driving debacle

\r\n It\u2019s a scenario during which a whole lot if not 1000's of UK driving licence holders in Spain discover themselves as negotiations between the Spanish and British authorities drag on over the alternate of car knowledge.\nThe newest weekly update by the British Embassy in Madrid on May twenty seventh spoke of the \u201cgood progress towards an agreement\u201d being made, however for the individuals who have been unable to drive in Spain for the past month, endurance is sporting skinny.\n\u201cI fell off a ladder the other day, I am now on two crutches and have a cast on my leg,\u201d defined David Dawson, 73, who lives in Llanos del Peral, Almer\u00eda.\n\u201cWe live in a rural community, and right now I\u2019m unable to walk and my wife is unable to drive our car. This licence business needs sorting out.\u201d\nThe scenario has arisen on account of Brexit. Before the UK left the EU, British car knowledge was shared with Member States.\nBut Spain is now requesting entry to knowledge for UK-registered autos who commit site visitors offences whereas on Spanish roads by way of an automatic system, as a part of a proper settlement for licence alternate for UK residents in Spain.\n\nOne of the sticking factors within the negotiations has been that the British authorities wish to preserve the 2 points separate.\nA deadline for when UK licences would now not be legitimate for residents who've been in Spain for greater than six months was prolonged 5 occasions as talks continued however finally expired on April thirtieth.\nThose left with an invalid licence can now both take a brand new driving check in Spain or watch for an settlement between the 2 sides.\nDavid Dawson\u2019s story is just like these of many who're on this scenario, whereby by no fault of his personal, he was unable to swap the doc.\nHe informed The Local that he and his spouse arrived in Spain in December 2020 and tried to use to alternate their licences. But their lawyer didn't do as instructed and so they missed the deadline in consequence.\n\u201cOur nearest shop is around six kilometres away, the nearest large town is 20 kilometres away,\u201d he mentioned. \u201cYou can only imagine the difficulties we now face, with, worryingly, no solution in place. The whole issue is an avoidable nightmare.\u201d\n\u201cAriadne,\u201d 62, who most well-liked to not provide her actual title, suffered the same expertise.\n\u201cOur gestor\u00eda misinformed us regarding access to our NIE,\u201d she defined, in reference to the Spanish tax identification quantity. \u201cWe have been informed that we didn\u2019t have it in time to alter our licence.\nBut it appears we already had entry to the numbers and will have swapped it. Through no fault of our personal, however slightly Spanish paperwork, we at the moment are caught two years later as residents who're unable to drive.\u201d\nREAD ALSO: What now UK licence holders in Spain?\nBoth Ariadne and her husband are disabled, and she or he mentioned they'd be unable to take a check in Spanish.\n\u201cIt\u2019s a desperate situation impacting on our quality of life,\u201d she complained.\n\u201cWe moved to Mallorca for an easier life, now it\u2019s too hard.\u201d\nMaggie Parkinson, 51, who lives in Alicante, managed to use for the licence alternate in September 2020, however was later informed that the paperwork had been misplaced.\n\u201cI started working as a home carer earlier this year and I now have to give this up as I am not allowed to drive,\u201d she informed The Local.\n\u201cIt\u2019s not only affecting me but also my clients. We moved to Spain to explore the beautiful country and now we can\u2019t. We need to continue with the extension whilst negotiations are still in place,\u201d she argued.\nThe downside is not only affecting UK nationals, nevertheless. While Irish passport holders dwelling in Spain have been spared the problems that Brexit introduced with it, in the event that they occur to carry a UK licence they discover themselves in the identical boat. Even Spaniards are struggling.\nSergio Cano, 34, is initially from Mallorca and obtained his driving licence whereas he was dwelling in London.\nIn 2016 he moved again to Spain and solely grew to become conscious of the adjustments in 2020. He missed the deadline to swap his British doc for a Spanish one, and is now dwelling in Madrid however unable to take to the roads.
"I don't know what to do," he mentioned. "If they had told me we are not going to get an agreement, I would already have started the other way to try and get a driving test."
He added that he doesn't wish to waste the time or pay the a whole lot of euros that doing the check will price to get a licence he already holds.
READ ALSO: How much does it cost to get your driving licence in Spain?
A spokesperson from Spain's DGT site visitors authority expressed bewilderment to The Local as to why the UK authorities haven't been keen to place in the same information-exchange system to the one which existed earlier than, however added {that a} answer ought to be on the horizon in a matter of weeks.
This was echoed by a spokesperson from the British embassy, who informed The Local: "We are in intensive talks with the Spanish authorities to succeed in an settlement to swap UK driving licences for Spanish ones.
We are hopeful that an settlement shall be reached within the coming weeks and stay totally dedicated to creating this occur."In the meantime, UK licence holders in Spain should discover various, and infrequently expensive, methods to get round.
READ MORE: