An ex employee has revealed why Kim Kardashian’s latest business advice doesn’t work when employed by the family

A lady has revealed she might barely afford to dwell when she labored for the Kardashian household, regardless of Kim’s newest enterprise recommendation to “get your f***ing ass up and work”.

A former Kardashians worker has spoken out towards the well-known household’s enterprise after Kim Kardashian claimed the key to success was to “get your f***ing ass up and work”.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stated in an interview with Variety printed on Thursday.

“Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she stated.

Social media blew up almost instantaneously after the lengthy article, which featured every of the sisters and their “momager” Kris Jenner, was printed.

Readers’ foremost gripe was the best way Kim grossly simplified how success was achieved, negating real-world struggles skilled by folks not born into wealth or alternatives like she was.

One girl, Jessica DeFino, accused Kim of being a hypocrite, claiming she was topic to such low pay when she was employed by the household seven years in the past that she couldn’t afford to place petrol in her automotive.

Ms DeFino stated she labored as an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015, and regardless of working extremely arduous, needed to store at low cost retailers simply to get by.

“I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days, nights and weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out ‘sick’ more than once because I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, and was reprimanded for freelancing on the side,” Ms DeFino stated in a tweet.

Kim, within the article, addressed the popularly held opinion that she was “just famous for being famous” – arguing “hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you”.

“Who gives a f***. We focus on the positive. We work our arses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives,” she stated.

Ms DeFino claimed her unfavourable expertise engaged on the Kardashians app left her wanting to alter profession course.

She stated after leaving, she “pivoted to beauty media because I want to change the industry and quickly realized how f***ed up and exploitative *that* world was,” she stated in a follow-up tweet.

“It’s why I do what I do now: Critiquing the beauty industry and reporting on the harms of beauty culture for my newsletter, The Unpublishable.”

Another girl stated she too used to work for the Kardashian household, however did it at no cost.

“I worked my little college arse off for free for Kimberly. So I better get some addendum in here saying ‘except Celene, she was amazing’,” a girl named Celene Zavala tweeted.

The concept that vastly profitable enterprise success was achievable from merely working arduous also recently got reality star Molly-Mae Hague into trouble.

The 22-year-old in December commented that “everyone has the same 24 hours” in an interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Ms Hague acknowledged that whereas “we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situation” she believes that “if you want something enough, you can achieve it,” she stated in a part of the widely-condemned interview.

“It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future.”