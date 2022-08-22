‘An extraordinary feat’: What’s behind the Collingwood resurgence?

This week on the Real Footy podcast, Michael Gleeson, Jake Niall and Caroline Wilson focus on Collingwood’s unbelievable resurgence from seventeenth final yr to fourth in 2022.

By their very own coach’s admission, the Magpies’ sport is unsustainable. They routinely get crushed in all key statistical areas – besides on the scoreboard. What has modified behind the scenes between this yr and final? How a lot of the Pies’ success is right down to McRae being a “watering” coach reasonably than a “weeding” one? The Pies gamers are being inspired to make errors and take the sport on with a extra thrilling model.

The Blues had been left heartbroken on Sunday as yet one more last-gasp loss left them out of the eight on proportion. Though they missed out, not solely with this most up-to-date loss however by failing to take alternatives in latest weeks, they’ve carried out rather a lot proper this yr. Though they’ve a protracted approach to go, there’s loads of optimism round Carlton. On the opposite hand, the Bulldogs have made finals, however will their yr be classed as a disappointment in the event that they don’t make a deep run a yr after making the grand last?

Also this week, a have a look at the opposite finalists. What is the important thing concern across the Dockers? Are Richmond the most important menace exterior the highest 4, or are we simply seduced by historical past? How vital is Jeremy Cameron’s health to Geelong’s marketing campaign and will they play him in opposition to the Pies if there may be any doubt on his well being? Sydney should journey to the MCG to play Melbourne, however is that such a foul factor for the Swans? Plus, we check out Dayne Zorko’s management on the Lions.