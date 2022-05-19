An honorary Palme d’Or for Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival

A shock because the Cannes Festival likes to do. On Wednesday 18 May, earlier than the screening of the extremely anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise was introduced with an honorary Palme d’Or by the competition president, Pierre Lescure.

Earlier within the day, he participated in a masterclass and answered many questions from the viewers.

The Patrouille de France flew over the pink carpet of the Palais des Festivals to pay a tribute to the character performed by the actor within the second a part of Top Gun.