An inside look inside Delta’s newest and flashiest Sky Club at LAX | CNN Underscored

Delta is making waves in its Sky Club lounge community with the disclosing of its latest lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which opened its doorways to the general public on Wednesday. Not solely is it the biggest Sky Club to this point, nevertheless it’s additionally one of many nicest, and the proper place to spend a while earlier than your flight.

Airport lounges are nothing new — they’re among the best locations to get pleasure from a lightweight chunk to eat, a drink and a few house to loosen up earlier than your flight. In truth, Delta Air Lines has a community of greater than 50 lounges throughout the nation. While they fluctuate in measurement, high quality and what you may count on whenever you’re inside, it’s the airline’s latest lounge at LAX that’s setting the bar excessive for what you may count on.

With seating for greater than 500 passengers, the brand new Sky Club at LAX is situated between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3. It’s a part of the airline’s $2.3 billion enlargement at LAX, providing a brand new safety screening in its personal hall between the 2 terminals. It provides greater than a whopping 30,000 sq. toes of house, that includes up to date and trendy furnishings and decor.

Some Delta Sky Clubs across the nation — particularly these which have been round for quite a lot of years — can really feel outdated, darkish, worn down and drab. However, the brand new LAX Sky Club is vivid, trendy, contemporary and the final word location to loosen up earlier than your flight from Los Angeles. The LAX Sky Club’s design touches embody curved ceiling particulars to symbolize the Pacific Ocean, a staple of the Los Angeles locale. And, all through the lounge, the house may even really feel extra like an artwork gallery with fantastically curated items of artwork from native Los Angeles-based artists.

But, this new Sky Club goes past the floor of what’s inside. In truth, maybe the spotlight of the lounge is exterior it. That’s as a result of the lounge has its personal Sky Deck, an outside terrace with a full bar, loads of seating choices and a few of the finest views at LAX.

You can sit within the Southern California sunshine, watch some planes and munch on a few of the meals choices on the Sky Club. And, within the off probability there’s dangerous climate within the forecast, a retractable roof will preserve you dry.

Speaking of meals, there’s a lot to select from. For such a big house, Delta elected to separate its meals providing between two distinct buffet areas: one on the entrance and one on the rear of the lounge, which additionally has its personal devoted eating room space.

On the buffet menu, you may look forward to finding a rotating checklist of meals choices, curated by native cooks. For instance, between June 1 and June 30, the lounge will characteristic dishes from Los Angeles-based Akira Back. Then, from July 1 to Sep. 30, you’ll be capable of discover steak and fish choices by David Slay. And to spherical out the 12 months, Delta is popping to LA-based Danielle Duran-Zecca for a pop-up meals choice.

Meanwhile, on the bar — or moderately, two bars, break up between inside and outdoors choices — you’ll discover a vary of specifically curated drink choices. As with most Sky Clubs, you may count on wine, beer, effectively liquor, mushy drinks and occasional to be included with out cost (the precise choices fluctuate based mostly on location). However, you too can choose to buy any of the membership’s extra premium wines, beers and liquors, in addition to any of its specifically crafted cocktails. If you’ve acquired a load of Delta SkyMiles available, you even have the choice to make use of your miles moderately than money.

The lounge is filled with different areas that are perfect for kicking again earlier than your flight. There’s a devoted “coffee grotto” space, a quiet and stress-free place to relaxation or eat. And it simply so occurs to be one of many extra Instagrammable spots within the lounge, too. According to Delta, the nook “pays tribute to the glamor of Hollywood’s golden age,” due to the imported Italian tiles that line the partitions of the house. The mild and ethereal house glistens and is completely welcoming for these on the lookout for a vivid and quiet place to loosen up.

Aside from the entire widespread areas to work and play — sure, there are energy shops at practically each seat so you may stay charged during your travels — there are different facilities, too. In truth, there are eight particular person showers that you could reserve on a first-come, first-served foundation, that are cleaned in between every use. It’s the proper strategy to clean up on a protracted layover earlier than your subsequent flight.

Delta’s latest Sky Club at LAX is considered one of its finest — if not the finest — Sky Club but. It’s acquired loads of trendy accents with a nod to a extra premium, elevated journey expertise. You received’t discover the older interiors that you simply see at another Sky Clubs, although Delta Managing Director of Sky Clubs Claude Roussel says the airline is working to replace these, too.

If you’re excited by moving into this new Sky Club in your subsequent journey to, from or by LAX, you’ll want to make sure you have entry. Here’s how one can entry all of the Delta Sky Clubs, in addition to an outline of all of the Sky Clubs which might be at the moment in Delta’s community.

How to entry Delta Sky Clubs



Before diving into all of the Delta Sky Clubs which might be obtainable across the nation, you’ll wish to first guarantee that you could get in. Thankfully, there are a number of methods to make sure you have Delta Sky Club entry, starting from buying a membership to acquiring elite standing, holding a Delta credit card and extra. Unfortunately, Delta Sky Club day passes are now not obtainable, although there are many different methods to get in.

Access Delta Sky Clubs with the proper bank card



Delta has its personal portfolio of bank cards, and a pair of them grant entry to Sky Clubs. If you might have the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, you may entry Delta Sky Clubs in the event you’re touring on a same-day Delta-marketed or Delta-operated flight. And in the event you’re a Delta Reserve card holder who’s not touring on a Delta-operated or Delta-marketed flight that day, you may nonetheless entry a Sky Club for $39 per individual. You can convey as much as two company with you for $39 every.

Alternatively, the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card additionally provides Sky Club entry for $39 per individual, per go to in the event you’re touring on a same-day Delta or associate airline flight, and you’ll convey as much as two company with you for $39 every. Unfortunately, Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card holders now not have entry to Sky Clubs.

Alternatively, in the event you’re on the lookout for a bank card that isn’t Delta-branded, you might have two choices: The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express. With both card, you may entry Delta Sky Clubs as long as you’re touring on a same-day ticket on a Delta-operated flight. You should current your Amex Platinum or Amex Business Platinum and same-day boarding move to get into the membership. You can convey two company with you for a further price. The Platinum Card is considered one of our favourite travel credit cards due to the lounge entry it grants, together with Sky Clubs whenever you’re flying with Delta.

Access Delta Sky Clubs with a membership



If you don’t have a bank card that grants entry to Sky Clubs, you may as a substitute go for a Delta Sky Club membership. However, be aware that with a view to entry lounges with a membership, you continue to must have a same-day Delta or Delta associate boarding move.

You can entry Delta Sky Clubs with the next memberships:

Executive Membership: $845 yearly; Unlimited Club entry for the member and as much as two company per go to.

Individual Membership: $545 yearly; Unlimited Club entry for the member solely. Members might convey as much as two company on the charge of $39 per visitor.

Hold Delta elite standing whereas touring internationally



If you maintain sure ranges of Delta Medallion elite standing or elite standing with a Delta SkyStaff associate and you’ve got a same-day worldwide flight, you too can entry Sky Clubs. SkyStaff is the airline alliance comprised of Delta and 18 different airways, together with Air France, KLM, Aeromexico, Korean Air and others.

If you’re a Delta Diamond, Platinum or Gold Medallion member and also you’re touring in any cabin on a SkyStaff worldwide flight, you may entry a Delta Sky Club with as much as one visitor at your departure airport (however not your arrival airport until you’re connecting to a qualifying SkyStaff flight). This can be the identical coverage if in case you have the equal of SkyStaff Elite Plus standing with a Delta associate airline.

Finally, Diamond Medallion members can choose a person Sky Club membership at no cost by their Choice Benefits, which gives you entry to Delta Sky Clubs when touring on any Delta flight, not simply a global one.

Fly in a Delta One or premium associate cabin



If you’re flying in a premium cabin, you’ll generally be capable of entry Delta Sky Clubs, however many individuals imagine any first or enterprise class ticket comes with lounge entry, which is sadly not the case.

If you’re touring domestically or internationally in Delta One, which is a particular sort of enterprise class, you’ll be capable of entry the Sky Club. Also, in the event you’re touring on a flight with a Delta associate, you may entry Sky Clubs in the event you’re touring internationally on a first- or business-class ticket on a SkyStaff-operated flight.

But in the event you’re merely flying home on a daily Delta enterprise or firstclass ticket, you received’t be capable of get right into a Delta Sky Club until you might have entry by one of many different strategies talked about above.

Delta Sky Club lounge areas



Delta operates greater than 50 Sky Club lounges throughout the United States. If you might have entry to one of many Sky Clubs, you’ll be capable of reap the benefits of their complimentary food and drinks, together with getting a spot away from the hustle and bustle of the terminal. Here’s a have a look at your choices by airport.

Anchorage (ANC)



Where to search out it: South Terminal, mezzanine stage between Concourse B and Concourse C.

This is a pop-up, short-term Sky Club location. However, whereas it’s round, you may reap the benefits of facilities reminiscent of food and drinks, energy shops and a snug place to sit down away from the terminal.

Atlanta (ATL)



Concourse A in middle on second stage



Where to search out it: Inside safety, higher stage close to Gate A19.

This lounge is situated on the higher stage of Concourse A, subsequent to the P.F. Chang’s. Inside, you may look forward to finding the usual Sky Club facilities like energy shops, a bar and meals choices. Reviewers have acknowledged that the lounge can get overcrowded, nevertheless it’s higher than the opposite Concourse A Sky Club.

Concourse A



Where to search out it: Concourse A, close to Gate A17.

This is the second Sky Club in Atlanta’s Concourse A. Here, you may count on a big house with facilities like food and drinks, Wi-Fi and energy shops. Some reviewers have famous that the lounge can get overcrowded, nevertheless it’s acquired a very good structure that may really feel spacious when there aren’t too many different vacationers within the lounge.

Concourse B



Where to search out it: Concourse B, close to Gate B18.

This is Delta’s flagship Sky Club in its residence airport of Atlanta. At 25,000 sq. toes in measurement, you may count on trendy furnishings, locally-inspired meals choices, a gallery highlighting Atlanta artists and extra. Plus, the lounge has a wine wall curated by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson to sip alongside wonderful views onto the tarmac.

Concourse C



Where to search out it: Concourse C, close to Gate C37.

Like different Sky Clubs in Atlanta, you may count on the usual providing of food and drinks at this Concourse C Sky Club. Several reviewers on LoungeBuddy have written that the lounge can get overcrowded and the meals can really feel picked over. Also, a few of the furnishings on this lounge aren’t as new as different Sky Clubs.

Concourse D



Where to search out it: Concourse D, close to Gate D12.

The Sky Club close to Gate D12 is considered one of two Sky Clubs in Concourse D. However, some reviewers have acknowledged that this lounge is small with minimal facilities. This lounge can be closed on Saturdays.

Concourse D



Where to search out it: Concourse D, close to Gate D27.

The different Concourse D Sky Club choice is on the small facet, however reviewers say that it tends to really feel extra secluded than the opposite lounges. It’s acquired the usual Sky Club choices — meals, drinks, energy shops and Wi-Fi — with a spread of seating choices.

Concourse E



Where to search out it: Concourse E, throughout from Gate E15.

This is the one Sky Club lounge in Concourse E, so it could actually get crowded. However, it’s a big house with the usual Sky Club facilities plus entry to a bathe earlier than your subsequent flight.

Concourse F



Where to search out it: Concourse F, mezzanine stage.

Atlanta’s Concourse F sees many worldwide flights and it has one Sky Club for vacationers. This lounge is thought for being a snug place to loosen up, that includes two ranges and an outdoor patio — excellent for when the climate is nice. In addition, you may count on the entire normal Sky Club facilities in an up to date and cozy house with loads of seating choices.

Concourse T



Where to search out it: Concourse T, close to Gate T6.

This lounge in Concourse T contains a comparatively small house to loosen up in with a spread of seating choices. While not the biggest or flashiest Sky Club in Atlanta, it’s a very good choice with the entire normal Sky Club facilities for a fast cease earlier than your flight.

Austin (ATX)



Where to search out it: Near Gate 4.

Delta opened its first Sky Club in Austin in 2020. It options 9,000 sq. toes of house, together with a lined Sky Deck — an outside patio that may be loved year-round. You’ll be capable of style native, seasonal drinks and snacks, in addition to see art work from artists with connections to Texas.

Boston (BOS)



Main Terminal



Where to search out it: Main Terminal, close to Gate A7.

This Main Terminal Sky Club is the smaller of the 2 at Boston (BOS), nevertheless it’s a bit extra up to date than its Satellite Terminal counterpart, that includes facilities like showers. You’ll discover a vary of cold and warm meals in addition to a full bar and a spread of seating choices unfold across the house.

Satellite Terminal



Where to search out it: Satellite Terminal, close to Gate A18 by the Starbucks.

This is the bigger of the 2 Sky Clubs at Boston (BOS), nevertheless it’s barely extra outdated and doesn’t characteristic showers. Some reviewers have mentioned that the house may use extra energy shops.

Chicago–O’Hare (ORD)



Where to search out it: Terminal 2, Concourse E, throughout from Gate E6.

Chicago isn’t a hub for Delta, so that you’ll solely discover one Sky Club on the metropolis’s largest airport. Some vacationers have mentioned that the house can get overcrowded at occasions, because it’s small and comparatively dated in model.

Cincinnati (CVG)



Where to search out it: Near Gate B14.

Reviewers rave about how giant this Sky Club is with a spread of seating choices. Because of its measurement, the lounge doesn’t get overcrowded fairly often. You can count on the entire normal Sky Club facilities like a choice of cold and warm meals and a full bar.

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)



Where to search out it: Terminal E, between gates E10 and E11.

Dallas-Fort Worth is the house of Delta competitor American Airlines, so there’s just one Sky Club. It has a full-service bar in addition to ample seating choices with a convention room.

Denver (DEN)



Where to search out it: Concourse A middle core, fourth ground.

This Sky Club boasts simply over 4,500 sq. toes of house. While it’s on the smaller facet, it’s acquired seating choices unfold throughout the lounge. The one main ache level of the lounge is that its rest room is situated exterior the lounge house.

Detroit (DTW)



Concourse A



Where to search out it: Concourse A, throughout from Gate A18.

While this isn’t probably the most up to date lounge in Concourse A, reviewer Live and Lets Fly experiences that this lounge is on the quieter facet with a very good variety of meals choices.

Concourse A



Where to search out it: Concourse A, throughout from Gate A38.

This is the biggest Sky Club at Detroit, with loads of seating choices. There are showers to make use of within the lounge, in addition to the everyday Sky Club choices like cold and warm meals and a full bar.

Concourse A



Where to search out it: Concourse A, throughout from Gate A43.

This is the most recent Sky Club at Detroit, having opened in December 2021. Inside, you may look forward to finding a comparatively small house at simply 4,600 sq. toes — particularly in comparison with different Sky Clubs at DTW. But as a result of it’s so new, you’ll discover up to date furnishings and decor, although the lounge can get crowded rapidly.

Concourse A



Where to search out it: Concourse A, throughout from Gate A68.

This lounge is on the dated and small facet — the many of the three Sky Clubs in Concourse A. It has meals choices, however no full bar. Instead, you’ll discover a self-service bar and a comparatively restricted choice of seating.

Concourse C



Where to search out it: Concourse C, close to the doorway to Concourse C.

This lounge has good views of the tarmac in a big house with quite a lot of seating, however some vacationers have mentioned that the lounge can really feel crowded at occasions. You can count on the usual Sky Club providing, reminiscent of meals and drinks, however no showers.

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)



Where to search out it: Main atrium, between gates D2 and D3.

Delta opened its new Fort Lauderdale Sky Club location in June 2021. It options 8,000 sq. toes of house with floor-to-ceiling home windows, full with runway views. Plus, there’s regional art work all through the lounge with a rotating choice of meals and beverage choices.

Honolulu (HNL)



Where to search out it: Main concourse, throughout from Gate F1.

This Sky Club in Honolulu is way from Delta’s latest and finest. In truth, one traveler called this house “old and tired.” You can look forward to finding considerably restricted seating and a lightweight snack choice inside.

Indianapolis (IND)



Where to search out it: Concourse A, instantly after safety and earlier than Starbucks.

This lounge opened in 2010 and boasts 4,800 sq. toes of house. The Sky Club can get fairly crowded, and there isn’t a lot pure mild. But, it’s acquired the usual Sky Club facilities.

Jacksonville (JAX)



Where to search out it: Concourse A, proper after Chili’s and the Day Spa.

One of the older and extra outdated Sky Clubs in Delta’s community, this lounge provides a number of seating choices. Don’t count on an enormous choice of food and drinks. Instead, mild snacks and a self-serve bar are on supply.

Los Angeles (LAX)



Terminal 2, Mezzanine Level



Where to search out it: Terminal 2, upstairs by Gate 23A.

For years, this lounge has been the Sky Club mainstay at LAX. However, with the introduction of the brand new Sky Club in between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, this lounge takes a backseat. While you’ll have all the usual facilities of a normal Sky Club, it’s missing in nearly each regard when in comparison with its successor, only a brief five-minute stroll away.

Connector between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3



Where to search out it: In the Delta connector between Terminals 2 and three, simply previous the safety checkpoint.

As the most recent — and largest — Sky Club within the community, this lounge has every part you want for a snug keep. Between greater than 30,000 sq. toes to unfold out, eight showers, two buffet areas, a Sky Deck and extra, there’s a lot to stay up for at this lounge earlier than a flight.

Memphis (MEM)



Where to search out it: In the B/C Connector, adjoining to the B safety checkpoint.

Don’t look forward to finding luxurious at Delta’s Memphis Sky Club. Instead, this lounge has fairly bare-bones facilities like a self-serve bar and snack space. An absence of pure mild leaves this lounge feeling on the darkish facet.

Miami (MIA)



Where to search out it: South Terminal, within the H and J connector, left of H concourse safety.

Delta’s acquired one Sky Club in Miami. While it’s on the smaller facet and topic to overcrowding, it’s acquired a contemporary, vivid and trendy really feel to the decor inside. There are cold and warm meals choices for vacationers in addition to a full bar.

Milwaukee (MKE)



Where to search out it: Concourse D, throughout from Great American Bagel & Bakery.

The Sky Club in Milwaukee isn’t one of many largest within the community, nonetheless, reviewers say that it’s not typically topic to overcrowding. Plus, it’s acquired a rotating choice of native cold and warm meals choices and a spread of seating.

Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP)



Concourse C



Where to search out it: Concourse C, subsequent to Gate C12.

Compared to another Sky Clubs within the community, this lounge is on the extra dated facet. It nonetheless has all of the facilities you’ll count on in a Sky Club — assume meals choices, drink choices, comfy seats and loads of energy shops — however lacks a few of the extra trendy design touches you may discover in different lounges.

Concourse F/G



Where to search out it: Concourse F/G, in the beginning of Concourse F.

Like its counterpart in Concourse C, this Sky Club has the entire facilities you’ll want however isn’t essentially as flashy as a few of the extra up to date lounges within the community. Fear not, although — you’ll get the usual Sky Club meals providing and loads of energy shops unfold throughout the lounge.

Nashville (BNA)



Where to search out it: Adjacent to Gate B3.

Nashville’s Sky Club is on the small facet with comparatively restricted seating choices, however reviewers say it will get a very good quantity of pure mild. There are a spread of meals choices in addition to a bar.

New Orleans (MSY)



Where to search out it: Concourse C, close to Gate 1.

Delta opened its New Orleans Sky Club in late 2019 with design touches impressed by the tradition of New Orleans. With regionally impressed delicacies, a full-service bar and a spread of seating choices obtainable, reviewers say the lounge feels spacious.

New York–Kennedy (JFK)



Terminal 2



Where to search out it: Terminal 2, mezzanine stage.

This Sky Club location is the smaller — and extra modest — of the 2 lounges on supply at New York’s Kennedy Airport. Inside, you may look forward to finding the fundamental Sky Club choices with out the pizzaz supplied within the Terminal 4 location.

Terminal 4



Where to search out it: Terminal 4, Concourse B, close to Gate 31.

Terminal 4 is residence to Delta’s flagship Sky Club at New York’s Kennedy Airport. It’s a far stroll from the safety checkpoint (be sure you reserve about 10 minutes to achieve its doorways), nevertheless it’s acquired loads of seating, terrific views, its personal outside Sky Deck terrace and showers. Plus, vacationers can reap the benefits of a full-service bar and cold and warm meals choices.

New York–LaGuardia (LGA)



Terminal C



Where to search out it: Terminal C, throughout from the meals courtroom.

There are two Sky Clubs at LaGuardia — and so they’re fairly related. At each, you may look forward to finding a comparatively average-sized house, some normal cold and warm meals choices, a full-service bar and a small vary of seating choices. Ultimately, in the event you discover one is crowded, try the opposite.

Terminal D



Where to search out it: Terminal D, concourse stage, earlier than Gate 2.

As the second Sky Club at LaGuardia, you’ll be capable of entry related facilities to the lounge in Terminal C. Think of the usual Sky Club providing like seating choices, cold and warm meals choices and a comparatively average-sized house that may get overcrowded in the event you’re touring at peak occasions.

Newark (EWR)



Where to search out it: Terminal B, Satellite B1 after safety checkpoint, close to gates 40 to 47.

There are loads of seating choices on the Newark Sky Club, together with a devoted eating house, particular person cubbies and extra. There are each cold and warm meals choices in addition to a full bar and a plethora of charging shops.

Orlando (MCO)



Where to search out it: Airside 4, middle atrium, close to Gate 71.

This lounge at Orlando doesn’t really feel like a typical Sky Club. Rather, its decor looks like one thing you may discover exterior the airport moderately than at a Delta lounge. While it’s on the smaller facet, there’s a variety of seating obtainable. You’ll additionally discover a full bar and meals choices.

Philadelphia (PHL)



Where to search out it: Near Terminal D/E connector.

Reviewers say that this Sky Club location is on the extraordinarily small and bare-bones facet of issues. There’s little pure mild, which makes the house really feel darkish. Expect to search out chilly meals choices and a self-serve bar.

Phoenix (PHX)



Where to search out it: Terminal 3, close to Gate F8.

The Phoenix Sky Club opened in 2019 and options 7,500 sq. toes of house with a design impressed by the Southwest desert panorama. Inside, you’ll discover trendy decor with contemporary, regionally impressed meals choices and a full-service bar.

Portland (PDX)



Where to search out it: Concourse D, between Gate D5 and D7.

The Portland Sky Club options the entire normal choices with out a lot of the flash that the newer, up to date Sky Clubs characteristic. You’ll discover a choice of heat and chilly snacks, in addition to a self-serve bar space with wine and beer on supply.

Raleigh-Durham (RDU)



Where to search out it: Terminal 2, second stage, throughout from Gate C3.

Delta up to date the Raleigh-Durham Sky Club in 2016. The house now accommodates as much as 140 vacationers throughout its 5,600 sq. toes of house. Inside, you’ll discover the usual Sky Club decor with a spread of seating choices and meals choices, together with a full bar.

Salt Lake City (SLC)



Where to search out it: Concourse A, stage 2, east of the brand new airport plaza.

The Salt Lake City Sky Club is without doubt one of the latest within the community, having opened in September 2020. Spanning greater than 28,000 sq. toes, there’s loads of room to unfold out and benefit from the food and drinks choices which might be obtainable, in addition to showers. Other highlights embody a 360-degree fire and a lined Sky Deck overlooking the Wasatch Range mountains.

San Diego (SAN)



Where to search out it: Mezzanine stage, throughout safety checkpoint, above Sunset Cove.

While small in measurement, the San Diego lounge provides an up to date tackle Sky Club decor. It’s acquired a contemporary really feel with polished facilities — particularly within the eating space. However, there isn’t a terrific vary of seating choices, plus it’s small and may get overcrowded rapidly.

San Francisco (SFO)



Where to search out it: Terminal 1, close to gate C3.

This Sky Club in San Francisco is without doubt one of the higher lounges within the community. That’s as a result of it’s an enormous house, providing loads of pure mild and top-notch design selections. You’ll be capable of reap the benefits of cold and warm meal selections, in addition to showers on the premises.

Seattle (SEA)



Where to search out it: Concourse A, close to Gate 1.

The Seattle Sky Club is basically thought of to be among the best in Delta’s Sky Club community. That’s largely due to its sheer measurement — it spans two ranges and barely will get crowded. There are loads of food and drinks choices to select from in addition to showers and a full bar. It’s an important house to unfold out earlier than your flight.

Tampa (TPA)



Where to search out it: Concourse E, close to Gate 68.

The Tampa Sky Club contains a barely up to date decor with each cold and warm meals choices. It’s on the smaller facet, with some reviewers noting that there’s generally a seating scarcity. Its greatest characteristic, nonetheless, is its outside patio, which is ideal for catching some Florida solar earlier than leaping in your flight.

Washington–Reagan National (DCA)



Where to search out it: Concourse B, above Gate 15.

According to Thrifty Traveler, the DCA Sky Club is on the quiet facet, which may make for the proper stress-free pitstop earlier than your flight. There’s loads of pure mild and quite a lot of seating choices. Expect the usual Sky Club meals choices in addition to a full bar.

West Palm Beach (PBI)



Where to search out it: Concourse C, reverse Gate 4.

One reviewer called this Sky Club “much smaller than most,” however the service makes up for the dearth of house. You can discover quite a lot of seating choices in addition to a self-serve buffet with cold and warm meals choices — with a view.

