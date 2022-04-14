An inspiring time for Women in Football Leadership Programme participants | Inside UEFA

Leading girls in soccer from around the globe have shared their recommendation for others to progress their careers within the recreation.

Earlier this month, 32 girls working in nationwide associations from all six confederations, took half within the Women in Football Leadership Programme (WFLP), a joint course run by the UEFA Academy, FIFA and the IMD Business School.

The WFLP is designed to raise extra prime females into senior positions in world soccer, creating a strong community of ladies set to advance their very own careers, affect the development of the game and supply an instance for extra girls to aspire to.

What does it present? Participants obtain management coaching and one-on-one teaching, going by role-play conditions and growing a way of self-awareness in addition to a robust international community of like-minded contacts.

As a part of the course, we requested a number of the individuals to offer their very own phrases of recommendation for different girls in soccer and spoke to 4 inspirational figures from throughout Europe and one from Africa to know why this course is so nicely regarded by its graduates.

Teresa Figueras – Andorra “It’s a normal thing to have men and women at the same level in all areas of leadership. Unfortunately, in football it can be difficult to find women in such positions, I did not have female role models, so it’s a great opportunity to be here in this programme with UEFA and FIFA. It’s really interesting to see other women in the same business and learn from their knowledge and experience.”





Inge van Bogerijen – Netherlands “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience with such an international group and peers I want to learn from – that’s very inspiring. As a woman working in football, sometimes we have to raise our hands and our voices even more than our male colleagues. You have to believe in yourself, and diverse teams will make better decisions.”





Diana Bulgaru – Moldova “This course will help me be more confident, increase my self-awareness and self-belief and I really believe in it. It’s a very powerful, beautiful group of women. Everyone comes from different backgrounds, but we are all powerful and the enthusiasm in the room is unbelievable.”





Angela Platt – Northern Ireland “It’s a real opportunity to understand the football network, but also developing myself and understanding myself as a leader, understanding where I am now and what I will need to develop women’s and girls’ football in Northern Ireland and beyond. Meeting this diverse group from across the world and understanding their stories creates a network we are able to build on and learn from each other – and inspire other women in the future and support them on their leadership journey. That’s really important, not just in football, but in society as well.”





Sainey Sissohore Mboge – Gambia “Through the Women in Football Leadership Programme I learned the importance of building yourself as a great leader – strong, bold and with standards of ethics. “I met superb individuals throughout the programme and loved many new experiences. I’m able to empower extra girls and ladies, and provides to the most effective of my means to create many ladies leaders in my county and around the globe.”





What is the Women in Football Leadership Programme?

Studies have proven that organisations with combined senior administration groups are inclined to outperform these with no girls in positions of energy. Football has historically been dominated by males, however steadily extra girls are shifting into management roles. Still, extra work must be achieved.

Established in 2014, the WFLP brings collectively professionals working in soccer to share their views of the sport and the way it can proceed to develop, notably round variety and inclusion, in addition to the obstacles blocking girls from taking up extra management positions inside the recreation.

