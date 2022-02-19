An invasion of Ukraine could be just days away, US president Joe Biden has warned

US President delivered his alarming prediction that Ukraine can be invaded by Russian forces inside days on Friday from the White House.

President Biden has advised Americans that he was “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin had determined to invade Ukraine — and warned of an enormous navy operation that would goal the Eastern European nation’s capital, Kyiv.

“We have reason to believe that Russian forces are planning to — intending to attack Ukraine in the coming week — in the coming days,” Biden mentioned in remarks from the White House Roosevelt Room, the New York Post reported.

“We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people.”

When requested by a reporter following his remarks: “Do you have any indication about whether President Putin has made a decision on whether to invade?”, Biden answered: “At this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that.”

Moments later, a second reporter requested: “You are convinced that President Putin is going to invade Ukraine? Is that what you just said a few moments ago?”

“Yes, I did,” the president answered. “Yes.”

“Is diplomacy off the table then?” the reporter adopted up.

“No,” Biden responded. “Until he does [invade], diplomacy is always a possibility.”

In his feedback, the president referred to as out Russia for pushing “fabricated claims” {that a} Ukrainian invasion of two Moscow-backed separatists enclaves was imminent, slightly than navy motion by the Kremlin. He additionally ripped Russian state media for making “phony allegations” that Ukraine was finishing up a “genocide” within the east of the nation.

“It defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a year long conflict,” mentioned Biden, who praised the Kyiv authorities’s forces for appearing with what he referred to as “great judgment and, I might add, restraint” for refusing to permit Russia to “bait them into war.”

“We’re calling out Russia’s plans loudly and repeatedly, not because we want a conflict,” the president mentioned, “but because we’re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving.”

“Make no mistake: If Russia pursues its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and needless war of choice,” Biden went on. “The United States and our allies are prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory from any threat to our collective security as well.”

Shortly earlier than Biden’s remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had agreed to satisfy along with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Feb. 23 — supplied an invasion of Ukraine by Russia was not already underway.

Psaki additionally introduced that Biden would participate in a digital assembly of the leaders of the G7 nations the next day.

The White House added the 4pm handle to Biden’s schedule as Vice President Kamala Harris met on the Munich Security Conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the leaders of NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Harris flew to Europe Thursday to attend the three-day convention and is scheduled to offer remarks on the disaster in Eastern Europe Saturday morning. She can also be attributable to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Hours after Harris departed DC, Biden advised reporters on the White House garden that he thought the chance of a Russian invasion was “very high.”

Russian officers deny an invasion is within the works, however the US envoy to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) alleged Friday that Moscow has massed between 169,000 and 190,000 navy personnel “in and near” Ukraine, up from roughly 100,000 as of Jan. 30.

Biden threatened final week to penalise Russia by blocking operation of the Nord Stream 2 pure gasoline pipeline, which is poised to start piping gas on to Germany through the Baltic Sea slightly than by means of Ukraine.

“If Russia invades — that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine, again — then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” Biden mentioned at a joint press convention with Scholz.

Scholz appeared notably much less enthused in regards to the risk — saying “we are absolutely united” however pointedly refusing to say the phrases “Nord Stream 2.”

Biden horrified Ukrainian officers final month when he mentioned throughout a White House information convention {that a} “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine may lead to less-severe penalties — with one Ukrainian official saying that the comment might give Russian President Vladimir Putin a “green light” to invade. Biden led the Obama administration’s Ukraine coverage after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 and annexed the territory following a disputed referendum. Putin’s authorities additionally allegedly fomented insurrection in a pair of breakaway states in jap Ukraine.

