An Iowa survivalist who faked his death is arrested after years on the run

At 22, Jacob Greer thought he’d provide you with the right plan to keep away from a trial on little one pornography expenses in Iowa: He’d pretend his personal demise and take to the wilds of the Northwest.

He managed to stay on the run for almost six years, regardless of some shut calls. But the U.S. Marshals Service lastly caught up with him on Monday, officers introduced in a statement.

Greer, now 28, was arrested in Spanaway, Wash., and is in custody on the federal detention heart in Seattle. He will probably be transferred again to Des Moines, Iowa, to face trial.

Authorities stated Greer was a “survivalist” who had intentions to “live off the land” and conceal out in deserted cabins within the U.S. and Canada. It is unclear precisely the place he had been residing, how he managed to outlive or if others had been serving to him evade legislation enforcement since he went on the lam.

Customs officers arrested Greer in 2016 on expenses of receiving and possessing little one pornography, in keeping with the U.S. Marshals Service. A day later, he was launched on bail below pretrial supervision and was allowed to reside together with his grandmother in Des Moines so long as legislation enforcement might maintain tabs on him with an ankle monitor.

It seems Greer formulated his “suicide” plan someday over the following few weeks. On May 31, 2016, Greer’s probation officer obtained a monitoring alert indicating his GPS system had been eliminated. That launched a multiagency search effort that turned up Greer’s car with a suicide word inside however no physique.

Federal officers issued an arrest warrant that very same day.

About per week later, the U.S. Forest Service linked one other car to Greer — a automobile that was discovered on the Tuchuck Campground in Flathead County, Montana. “Greer had purchased the car with a $1,000 loan from a friend and … he had fled Iowa with money, a bow, arrows and a backpack full of survival gear,” in keeping with investigators.

The Marshals Service says Greer was final seen at a Walmart in Kalispell, Mont., simply days earlier than the automobile was found. That is, till Monday, when he was discovered by U.S. marshals from the Southern District of Iowa, working with the U.S. Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force, and U.S. marshals from the Western District of Washington.

“The arrest of Jacob Greer after six years is a testament to the tenacity of Deputy U.S. Marshals and our investigative partners,” stated Ted Kamatchus, U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Iowa, in an announcement. “Even though the case went cold, they would not quit.”