An owl is perfectly camouflaged in this photo. Can you spot the bird?

There are many posts and pictures on social media that go away netizens perplexed and scratching their heads. Everyone likes a very good puzzle particularly when the problem is about recognizing one thing. Like this picture shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account. The picture incorporates an owl however it’s actually exhausting to identify because it has an ideal camouflage. One wants to actually scrutinise the pic to make out the chicken and it might have been simply missed at first look.

Shared on March 30, the tweet has received over 1,400 likes thus far. “Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see,” Susanta Nanda captioned the picture. He additionally credited the account that had posted the unique picture as Massimo.

The owl is seen sitting with its eyes closed, as whether it is meditating, on the bark of a tree that’s so much like its fur that the owl is completely camouflaged.

See the put up under:

The share received quite a few feedback with customers attempting to determine the owl.

“What a camouflage sir. I never seen this type of photo before,” a Twitter consumer commented. “Owls are generally difficult to be identified quickly,” mentioned one other. A 3rd mentioned, “This one is good for ‘spot the bird in the photo’ contest. It took a while to realise that it was right in the middle!” “There can never be a perfect camouflage than this,” commented one more.

What are your ideas about this completely camouflaged owl?