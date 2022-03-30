An Updated Look At Patriots’ Draft Picks In 2022

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots had a fairly good draft in 2021, with Bill Belichick and firm hitting huge on three of their high 4 alternatives. Team proprietor Robert Kraft has stated in no unsure phrases that such a pattern should proceed for the Patriots to regain their former glory.

The Patriots had a fairly prolonged tough patch when it got here to the NFL Draft, with much more early spherical misses (together with N’Keal Harry, Cyrus Jones and Duke Dawson) than hits from 2015-2020. The affect of their incapability to construct by way of the draft throughout that five-year stretch was considerably mitigated due to the man they’d at quarterback, however now it has the Patriots within the precarious place with little homegrown depth in key spots up and down the roster.

Landing a possible franchise QB in Mac Jones, a stout defensive lineman in Christian Barmore and a strong operating again in Rhamondre Stevenson in 2021 was a very good begin, however there may be nonetheless numerous work to be carried out. The Patriots merely can’t afford to overlook when their time comes to select on the primary two days of the draft going ahead.

As Kraft stated Tuesday on the NFL league conferences, spending sprees just like the one the Patriots had within the 2021 offseason usually are not the best way to construct a perennial contender. That must be carried out over the three-day stretch in late April and early May.

Here is what the Patriots will probably be working with when April 28 comes round:

1st Round — twenty first total (assigned)

2nd Round — 54th total (assigned)

third Round — eighty fifth total (assigned)

4th Round — 127th total (assigned)

fifth Round — a hundred and seventieth total (from Tampa Bay by way of Shaq Mason commerce)

sixth Round — two hundredth total (assigned)

sixth Round — 210th total (from L.A. Rams by way of Sony Michel commerce)

New England doesn’t have their very own fifth spherical choose, which was despatched to Las Vegas as a part of the Trent Brown commerce final season. The Patriots had a pair of seventh-round picks, however these had been despatched to the Ravens (Shaun Wade commerce) and the Chiefs (Yasir Durant commerce).

The Patriots have a number of areas of want this draft season, with large receiver, cornerback and linebacker on the high of that record. Given the group’s considerably timid method to free company this offseason, anticipate these must be handle come draft time.