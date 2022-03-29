Analysis: A far-right battalion has a key role in Ukraine’s resistance. Its neo-Nazi links have given Putin ammunition

In a speech broadcast minutes earlier than the invasion started on February 24​, Putin mentioned: “We will seek to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine,” ignoring the truth that the nation’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish.

For the Kremlin, Exhibit A on this particular mission is the far-right Azov motion, a part of the navy and political panorama in Ukraine for practically a decade. ​

Azov’s navy and political wings formally separated in 2016, when the far-right National Corps social gathering was based. The Azov battalion had by then been built-in into the Ukrainian National Guard.

An efficient combating power that is very a lot concerned within the present battle, the battalion has a historical past of neo-Nazi leanings, which haven’t been solely extinguished by its integration into the Ukrainian navy. ​

In its heyday as an autonomous militia, the Azov Battalion was related to White supremacists and neo-Nazi ideology and insignia. It was particularly energetic in and round Mariupol in 2014 and 2015. CNN groups within the space on the time reported Azov’s embrace of neo-Nazi emblems and paraphernalia.

After its integration into the Ukrainian National Guard, amid discussions within the US Congress about designating the Azov Movement a international terrorist group, Ukraine’s then minister of inner affairs, Arsen Avakov, defended the unit. “The shameful information campaign about the alleged spread of Nazi ideology (among Azov members) is a deliberate attempt to discredit the ‘Azov’ unit and the National Guard of Ukraine,” he informed the net newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda in 2019.

The battalion nonetheless operates as a comparatively autonomous entity. It has been outstanding in defending Mariupol in current weeks.

For Moscow, Azov presents an apparent goal. Russian officers have given it an outsize function within the battle, routinely accusing it of human rights abuses.

On March 7, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations blamed the Azov regiment for blocking an evacuation hall within the besieged port metropolis, saying they have been utilizing “citizens as a human shield.” That declare has been repeated constantly in Russian media.

The similar day, Azov main Denis Prokopenko mentioned in a video shared on the regiment’s Twitter account that the “attempts to organize a safe corridor for the (relocation) of civilian people… failed because of several actions of the enemy (Russian forces) in the assembly area.”

After the bombing of a Mariupol theater that was sheltering civilians and had “children” written in Russian on the bottom on both facet of the constructing, the Russian Defense Ministry accused “militants of the nationalist ‘Azov’ battalion” of finishing up the assault. ​

In the Russian disinformation playbook, the Azov motion is a tempting goal — one the place reality and disinformation might be elided.

The existence of an identifiably Azov ingredient inside the Ukrainian armed forces — and an efficient ingredient at that — poses uncomfortable questions for the Ukrainian authorities and its Western allies, which proceed to ship arms to the nation.

CNN has reached out to ​Ukraine’s protection ministry for remark.

In the not-too-distant previous, Azov’s management overtly espoused ​White supremacist views and cultivated hyperlinks with equally minded teams and people within the West.

In 2010, Andriy Biletsky, now chief of the National Corps, the Azov motion’s political wing, reportedly mentioned his purpose was to “lead the White races of the world in a final crusade,” according to the Guardian

Despite the Azov motion’s worldwide notoriety, Ukraine “is not a cesspit for Nazi sympathizers,” in keeping with Alexander Ritzmann, a senior adviser on the Counter Extremism Project (CEP), based mostly in Berlin.

He famous that within the final elections in Ukraine in 2019, Azov’s political wing solely received 2.15% of the vote, and Biletsky misplaced his seat in parliament.

Plus — Ritzmann says — there are far-right actors outstanding in Russia, too. “There is a far-right extremist problem on both sides in the conflict, but there seems to be a bias in only reporting on Ukraine’s far-right problem,” he mentioned.

Azov’s beginnings

The Azov Battalion was shaped in 2014, the identical 12 months Russian-backed rebels started seizing territory throughout Ukraine’s japanese Donbas area, and Russia invaded and captured Crimea. At the time, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense inspired volunteer battalions to hitch the resistance marketing campaign and assist its struggling military.

The battalion’s function in recapturing Mariupol in June 2014 from Russian-backed forces introduced it “hero status” in Ukraine, mentioned Ritzmann.

But that standing got here with baggage — the far-right views of some members and neo-Nazi insignia. These included the black solar, “a pagan symbol appropriated by Nazis for their pseudo-religion,” and the Wolfsangel, “a symbol that far-right extremists have also adopted,” Ritzmann mentioned.

Azov’s leaders have denied the neo-Nazi associations, saying the Wolfsangel “N” and “I’ mean “nationwide thought.”

Even though the Azov Battalion was co-founded by Biletsky, who previously led the radical right group Patriot of Ukraine, the group was armed by the state and partly funded by local oligarchs in eastern Ukraine. That funding included money from the Jewish tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky, Ritzmann said. The US State Department sanctioned Kolomoisky in March 2021. The earlier 12 months, the US Justice Department positioned him beneath investigation on accusations of embezzlement and fraud. ​

CNN has reached out to Kolomoisky’s lawyer for remark.

International outreach

When the Azov Battalion was brought under the command of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a regiment in 2014, “politically motivated fighters like (Andriy) Biletsky left and based the Azov motion to allow them to do their ultra-nationalist, far-right work, which they weren’t allowed to do within the Ukrainian navy,” Ritzmann said.

The political party Biletsky formed, the National Corps, which the US Department of State described in 2018 as a nationalist hate group, “is basically the backbone of what we as we speak name the Azov motion,” Kacper Rekawek, a research fellow with the Center for Research on Extremism (C-REX) at the University of Oslo, told CNN.

“The Azov motion is a harmful key participant of the transnational extreme-right and has served as a community hub for a number of years now, with robust ties to far-right extremists in lots of European Union nations and the United States,” Ritzmann mentioned.

Olena Semenyaka, the top of the National Corps’ worldwide division, attended a festival in 2018 organized by German neo-Nazis; and in 2019 she spoke at the far-right Scanza Forum in Sweden alongside British neo-Nazi Mark Collett.

Since forming in 2014, the ​Azov movement has grown to include a militia, summer camps for kids and paramilitary training centers. It runs activities, including music festivals, political events and mixed-martial-arts tournaments, as it promoted itself in the international far-right space.

The National Corps has repeatedly demonstrated its disdain for liberal values in its treatment of minority groups — with few repercussions.

A 2018 US State Department report discovered that the motion’s militia “attacked and destroyed a Romani camp in Kyiv after its residents failed to reply to their ultimatum to go away the world inside 24 hours,” in full view of the native police.

The ‘Death Star’

“People all the time assume it (the Azov regiment and Azov motion) is one Death Star,” Rekawek said. “Year by 12 months, the connections (between the regiment and the motion) are looser,” he said, explaining that the battalion’s ranks now include Ukrainians who have no affinity with its neo-Nazi past.

Ritzmann says the far-right ingredient in Ukraine’s military is not any completely different to what’s been detected in different militaries, comparable to in Germany and the US

“Presumably, far-right extremists serve within the Ukrainian navy as they do in all different militaries — legitimate information relating to the precise numbers will not be accessible,” he mentioned.

“Back in 2015, the Azov Regiment itself claimed to have between 10% and 20% far-right extremists of their ranks,” however these figures are presumably smaller as we speak, he mentioned.

But the regiment nonetheless makes use of the Wolfsangel image, and leaders of the Azov motion, who was commanders within the unit, continue to visit it, mentioned Oleksiy Kuzmenko, a Ukrainian-American investigative journalist specializing in the Ukrainian far-right.

“The present chief of the Azov Regiment, Denis ‘Redis’ Prokopenko, is a part of the core of the Azov motion since 2014, and served beneath commanders who went on to steer the Azov motion political and road wings,” Kuzmenko told CNN.

Prokopenko’s deputy, Svyatoslav “Kalyna” Palamar, has explicitly praised the movement’s founder, Biletsky, as “a frontrunner who ‘finds sponsors that basically make investments cash’ into the regiment,” Kuzmenko mentioned.

Kuzmenko factors out that as of 2021, the regiment was “actively concerned within the coaching of the motion’s youth leaders,” and its web site has a link to the motion’s YouTube channel.

“Ukraine and (the) West’s inaction on these points paved the way in which for Putin to fairly actually weaponize them towards Ukraine in an try to justify his aggression,” Kuzmenko said.

“While it is right to level (out that) Ukraine’s far-right has minimal electoral help, they (Azov) have loved close to impunity for violence geared toward minorities, have been unchecked of their efforts to construct affect in navy and safety forces, and have been normalized by Ukraine’s senior leaders,” he said.

Foreign fighters

Since it formed, the Azov movement has recruited foreign fighters motivated by White supremacism to fight in Ukraine, experts say. Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, and Zelensky’s call for foreign volunteers to join the fight, have raised concerns about radicalization in the war.

“My concern is that folks, particularly far-right extremists in Europe, (will achieve) fight expertise and coaching within the Ukrainian theater after which use that for terrorist assaults in Europe correct,” Colin P. Clarke, senior research fellow at the New York- based ​foreign policy research nonprofit the Soufan Center, told CNN.

In 2020, Buzzfeed reported that Ukraine deported two members from the US-based neo-Nazi group the Atomwaffen Division, who were trying to gain combat experience with Azov.

Rekawek, an expert on foreign fighters at C-REX, said Azov has only been able to recruit 20 foreign fighters since the start of the 2022 invasion. CNN has not been able to verify those figures independently.

For its part, Russia also has a thriving ultra-nationalist scene that is tolerated by the authorities.

The Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), an extreme-right militia based in St. Petersburg, ​was, in 2020, the first White supremacist group to be categorized as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists” by the US State Department. While the RIM has worked in opposition to Putin’s regime, it has supported the Russian side in the war against Ukraine — training Russian militants to join pro-Russian separatists in the conflict, according to the Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) at Stanford University

“They have by no means confronted their very own nationalists,” said Rekawek. ​Experts say Russia has also been a player in Europe’s far-right space, with France’s Marine Le Pen and Italy’s Matteo Salvini enjoying shut hyperlinks with Putin earlier than the 2022 invasion.

And of the “few hundred western people with excessive right-wing or ‘nationalist’ convictions” who traveled to fight in the Ukraine conflict around 2014, “most of these extremist volunteers fought on the facet of the pro-Russian separatists,” in keeping with a CEP report published in March

Ritzmann has discovered pro-Russian teams calling for volunteers in his analysis. This consists of “the Russian safety contractor Wagner Group, which has a historical past of displaying Nazi insignia,” he mentioned within the CEP report.

But amid the tide of tens of millions of refugees and untold harm to Ukrainian cities, some consultants say Russia’s fixation on a minor participant just like the Azov motion serves a goal — permitting the Kremlin to border the battle as an ideological and even existential wrestle. However distant from actuality that could be.