Analysis: Is the Ukraine-Russia meeting a path forward or political sideshow?

Is this a diplomatic breakthrough or a political sideshow whereas Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine?

Let’s be clear what this is not: The assembly just isn’t a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Monday’s deliberate assembly follows a flurry of statements from the Kremlin, which claimed earlier the Ukrainian aspect had countered Russia’s proposal to satisfy in Belarus with a proposal to satisfy in Warsaw after which dropped contact. Zelensky’s workplace denied claims they refused to barter.

Continuing to press a navy offensive whereas dangling the promise of a diplomatic observe is somewhat reminiscent of the so-called “Astana process” — talks within the capital of Kazakhstan in 2017, brokered partially by Russia to facilitate negotiation between the Syrian opposition and officers representing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Iran and Turkey, who backed opposing sides within the Syrian civil struggle, additionally helped dealer these talks, however some observers noticed them as an effort by Russia to create a diplomatic observe that Moscow may steer, at the same time as Russian warplanes continued to pound Assad’s enemies.

Zelensky himself on Sunday set low expectations for the assembly, and it’s tempting to guess that the assembly on the border will yield little. But it does provide Putin a minimum of some potential room for an exit from the struggle in Ukraine, if his troops proceed to come across battlefield setbacks in opposition to Ukrainian forces.

Putin’s offensive continues to be in its very early days, and Russia can commit extra fight energy to Ukraine. Quite ominously, Ramzan Kadyrov, the pro-Kremlin chief of Russia’s Chechnya area, known as on the Russian navy Sunday to develop its offensive in Ukraine.

“The time has come to make a concrete decision and start a large-scale operation in all directions and territories of Ukraine,” Kadyrov mentioned in a press release on his Telegram account. “I myself have repeatedly developed tactics and strategies against terrorists, participated in battles. In my understanding, the tactics chosen in Ukraine are too slow. It lasts a long time and, in my view, are not effective.”

That’s a daunting sentiment from a person who runs Chechnya as his private fiefdom and has been accused by worldwide and impartial observers of gross human-rights violations in his dwelling republic and past.

It was additionally a very chilling assertion to listen to on February 27, the seventh anniversary of the murder of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in 2015.

People gathered on Sunday to put flowers on the bridge in central Moscow the place Nemtsov was shot, only a stone’s throw from the Kremlin wall.

Commemorations of Nemtsov’s demise are an annual occasion within the Russian capital, however this 12 months’s observance was a quiet anti-war demonstration: Many folks introduced in blue and gold flowers, the colour of the Ukrainian flag, and left notes saying, “No to war,” and “Don’t shoot.”

Nemtsov was a vocal critic of the Putin’s dealing with of the 2014 Ukraine disaster — and on the time of his demise, he was reportedly investigating the involvement of Russian forces in key battles within the jap Ukraine’s Donbas area, at a time when the Kremlin was nonetheless denying it despatched its troops there.

Now their presence is out within the open, together with a wider struggle engulfing Ukraine.