Analysis: Long on rhetoric, short on revelations. What Putin’s Ukraine comments told us

It’s a script Putin has learn from earlier than. In concluding remarks, he complained about what he characterised as NATO’s historical past of deceptions, saying the alliance had beforehand promised to increase “not an inch” eastward.

“They said one thing, they did another,” Putin mentioned. “As people say, they screwed us over, well they simply deceived us.”

The different factors Putin raised — a halt to NATO growth eastwards and the return of NATO’s infrastructure in Europe to its 1997 footprint — had been additionally not new. On these points, Washington and Moscow stay far aside: The US and NATO insist on an open-door coverage for brand spanking new members and say Russia has no veto over new membership.

So what, precisely, was the takeaway? Putin has but to offer a full, formal response to the US and NATO letters despatched every week in the past in response to Russia’s safety calls for, and it’s unclear when a reply is forthcoming.

What was hanging was Putin’s return to his obsession with Ukraine and his imaginative and prescient of its correct relationship with Russia. In his remarks, Putin insisted the intention of the US was to “draw us into armed conflict” over Ukraine through the use of the nation as a springboard for NATO operations.

“Their main task is to contain the development of Russia,” Putin mentioned. “In this sense, Ukraine itself is simply a tool to achieve this goal. This can be done in different ways. Draw us into some kind of armed conflict and force — among other things — their allies in Europe to impose the very tough sanctions against us that are being talked about in the United States today. Or draw Ukraine into NATO, set up strike weapon systems there and encourage some Banderites [Ukrainian nationalists] to resolve the issue of Donbas or Crimea by force of arms. And thus draw us into an armed conflict!”

Putin — who revealed his personal historical past paper final yr outlining his perception within the unity of Russian and Ukrainian peoples — has a thing for history . Thankfully, he spared us the lecture on the convoluted historical past of Ukrainian nationalism within the Thirties and Forties. But he made one factor clear: He had but to determine on whether or not to take motion, army or in any other case.

“I hope that we will eventually find this solution, although it is not an easy one, and we are aware of this,” he mentioned. “But what that will be, I’m not ready to say today, of course.”

The initiative, in that respect, stays Putin’s.