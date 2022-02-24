Analysis: Putin lashes out with ominous threat to Ukrainians and other countries







The two self-proclaimed “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, within the breakaway Ukrainian area of Donbas, which he had formally acknowledged as impartial lower than two days earlier than, had “turned to Russia with a request for help,” he mentioned. To reply that decision he was launching a “special military operation.” Its goal: to “demilitarize” and “denazifiy” Ukraine.

Within minutes, Russian missiles started hitting targets in Ukraine. “Our actions are self-defense against threats,” he instructed his fellow Russians, claiming Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukraine. “We do not plan to impose ourselves on anyone,” he insisted.

Putin described the “special military operation” in restricted phrases, to guard folks residing in Donbas who, he claimed, had been subjected to “genocide,” a cost that Ukraine has strenuously denied. But within the subsequent breath, he lashed out extra broadly: “NATO supports Ukrainian neo-Nazis … our actions are self-defense against threats.”

Then, in a unprecedented passage, he spoke on to members of Ukraine’s navy, at that very second within the crosshairs of the Russian navy. Addressing them as “dear comrades,” he instructed them that they had taken an “oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people, and not to the anti-people junta that is robbing Ukraine and abuses those same people.”

“Don’t follow its criminal orders!” he demanded. “I urge you to lay down your weapons and go home.” As he has carried out so many occasions earlier than, Putin claimed Russia had no selection however to defend itself. With a hard-edged tone in his voice, he appeared to threaten the US, Europe and NATO which, in just some minutes, would witness his armed forces opening hearth on Ukraine, one thing the Kremlin had persistently dismissed as western “hysterics.” “Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history. “We are prepared for any growth of occasions. All crucial selections on this regard have been made.” Putin, who for years had criticized the West for ignoring his complaints about NATO’s expansion toward Russia’s borders, was finally striking back with fury. “I hope,” he concluded his short address, “that I’ve been heard.”





