Analysis: Putin’s use of crude language reveals a lot about his worldview





The topic of Putin’s remarks? The Minsk agreements, a ceasefire protocol signed by Ukraine and Russia in 2015, and whether or not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may abide by them. But it was Putin’s coarse language, somewhat than the technical details of the truce that generated essentially the most clicks in Russia.

“As for the Minsk agreements, are they alive and do they have any prospect or not?” Putin stated. “I believe that there is simply no other alternative. I repeat once again, in Kyiv, they either say that they will comply, or they say that this will destroy their country. The incumbent president recently stated that he does not like a single point of these Minsk agreements. ‘Like it or don’t like it, it’s your duty, my beauty.’ They must be fulfilled. It won’t work otherwise.”

Once once more, Putin has given the world a sense of his soul . The Kremlin chief’s place on the Minsk settlement shouldn’t be new. But his crude vernacular — addressing Zelensky in condescending and gendered language — left some Russian journalists questioning overtly if the president was, in essence, making a crude joke.

Asked in a convention name with reporters if these remarks is likely to be “hinting at a sexual subtext,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov gave an anodyne response. “The president meant that if a state committed to certain obligations, if there is a signature of the head of state [under them], then these commitments must be fulfilled,” he stated.

A reporter pressed additional: Was Putin, maybe, acquainted with the work of a Russian-language folk-punk band that apparently had a line just like Putin’s in one in all their songs? Peskov gave a agency no. “I am quite convinced that Vladimir Putin is not familiar with the work of this group,” he stated. “And I suspect that perhaps at some point this group might have borrowed it [the line] from Russian folklore.” Have you learn these but? Oscar nominations 2022: See the complete checklist of nominees Peloton is changing its CEO and reducing 2,800 jobs Dramatic pictures solid Europe’s historic castles in a brand new gentle Analysis: Chris Christie stated what many Republicans are eager about Jan. 6 Folklore or not, the comment laid naked Putin’s bullysome angle towards Ukraine, which the president has made clear he doesn’t see as a real country . And it was additionally reminder of a pressure of unrepentant misogyny in each Putin’s politics and his public remarks. For starters, the discuss forcing a “beauty” lie again and take abuse is coming from the identical one who, precisely 5 years in the past, decriminalized forms of domestic violence Putin’s trash talk pops again and again , and has reportedly included making gentle of rape. The Russian chief’s tough-guy speak is typically defined away as a form of folksiness that could be a efficiency for a home viewers, however Putin’s alternative of verb терпеть in his remarks on Monday (to take it, or to endure) reveals an unpleasant underlying sentiment in regards to the position of girls. Asked about Putin’s remarks, Zelensky reformulated the Russian chief’s phrases in a language Putin would perceive. “Of course, there are some things we can’t argue about with the president of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky stated. “Ukraine is a beauty. As far as ‘my’ is concerned, that’s a slight overstatement.” Regarding the road about being dutiful and taking it, Zelensky added, “I think Ukraine is very patient. Because that’s wisdom. I think that’s important not just for Ukraine, but for all of Europe.” It’s not the primary time Putin has used such language. One of his most well-known quotes dates again to 1999, when he was nonetheless prime minister, when he vowed to crush Chechen separatists, saying, “If they’re on the toilet, we will waste them out in the outhouse.” The identical applies to the present disaster. When he discards the diplomatic language, Putin speaks that we may even see him.

CNN’s Anna Chernova and Darya Tarasova contributed to this report.





