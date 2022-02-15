Analysis: Rams might pay steep price for winning all-in bet

When the Los Angeles Rams acquired Von Miller on Nov. 1, they tweeted, “We’re all in,” together with a GIF of John Malkovich splashing the poker pot.

With Miller including an emotional enhance, a veteran’s savvy and a bodily presence that helped Aaron Donald go from all-time nice to Super Bowl champion, the Rams rule the NFL for the primary time since 2000, after they nonetheless performed in group proprietor Stan Kroenke’s native Missouri.

Kroenke treats his NFL group the best way he used to deal with his NBA group: with a willingness bordering on an eagerness to mortgage the longer term for a shot at profitable all of it proper now.

It wasn’t a profitable system for the Denver Nuggets, but it surely labored with the Rams, who traded a slew of excessive draft picks to amass the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Matt Stafford and Miller within the 5 years since Sean McVay turned the youngest coach within the league.

The Rams haven’t had a first-round decide since choosing Jared Goff No. 1 general in 2016, and so they don’t personal one other one till 2024.

And their profitable wager may find yourself costing them huge time.

It’ll be arduous for them to maintain the likes of Miller, a pending free agent who noticed himself as a hired hand, security Eric Weddle, who mentioned he’ll re-retire, Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a severe knee harm Sunday, and Andrew Whitworth, who says his standing as the sport’s oldest participant — which he acquired when Tom Brady retired — will likely be short-lived.

The Rams can face up to their departures, however dropping Donald and McVay to early retirements can be back-breakers.

Sticking to the poker theme, worries {that a} unhealthy beat is likely to be coming for the all-in Rams heightened virtually as quickly because the confetti cannons fired Sunday night time following Donald’s takedown of Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ last snap that sealed the Rams’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati.

Donald was requested within the midst of his championship celebration whether or not he was going to retire now that he’d lastly stuffed the one gaping gap in his Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

Just like he did to the linemen who tried to dam his path to Burrow within the second half, Donald deftly sidestepped questions on an early retirement, saying he simply wished to benefit from the second and take into account his future later.

Same with McVay, who’s simply 36, however already has spoken about an early exit from the teaching occupation.

Just 48 hours earlier than his second Super Bowl look in his 5 seasons in L.A., McVay was requested if he noticed himself as an NFL lifer like Bruce Arians, Andy Reid and Bill Belichick, the three earlier Super Bowl-winning coaches, who’re all of their 60s.

“Hell no. No chance. I love this, but doing this till 60 — if I’m doing it till 60, I won’t make it,” McVay mentioned Friday.

McVay is getting married this summer season and mentioned he needs to start out a household “and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

McVay’s father, Tim McVay, grew up in a soccer household whose patriarch, John McVay, was a coach with the Giants after which a extremely profitable entrance workplace government with the 49ers.

“My dad, I think, would’ve been an unbelievable coach,” Sean McVay said. “He’s been one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. He’s had a huge impact on me.”

And one of the greatest lessons he imparted on his son was putting family first.

A day after becoming the youngest NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl, Sean McVay said nothing about the possibility of walking away anytime soon and he didn’t sound like a man ready to walk away from the gridiron and into the broadcast booth, as many suspect he will eventually do.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said the team will wait until its celebrations die down to figure out how serious McVay and Donald are about starting life after football, but he is optimistic they’ll both be back.

“I think all of these guys are wiped,” Demoff mentioned. “When you get to this point, the gas tank is empty and you’re sitting there holding a trophy. I think that’s daunting to some degree when you wake up this morning and realize you’ve got to go do it all over again, and you don’t have the energy. So I think the talk is actually natural.

“And I would agree. I don’t think Sean’s current pace is sustainable in terms of how much work he puts in if you want to have a family. But I think the one thing, these guys all love football. They love being around each other. … These are all natural questions that are hard to answer in the moment. A month away, two months away from everybody, and I think things will feel a lot better.”

And perhaps their coronary heart and soul will likely be again to assist defend the title they simply gained by going all-in.

With contributions from AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles.

