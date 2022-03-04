Analysis: Russia invaded Ukraine a week ago. What comes next?

A Ukrainian soldier carries a child throughout a destroyed bridge on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 3.

Destroyed Russian navy autos are seen on a avenue in Borodyanka on March 3.

A Ukrainian soldier who says he was shot 3 times within the opening days of the invasion sits on a hospital mattress in Kyiv on March 3.

Residents react in entrance of a burning constructing after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 3.

A cemetery employee digs graves for Ukrainian troopers in Kyiv on March 3.

Ukrainian troopers unload weapons from the trunk of a automotive northeast of Kyiv on March 3.

A mom cares for her two toddler sons within the underground shelter of a maternity hospital in Kyiv on March 3. She gave delivery a day earlier, and she or he and her husband have not but selected names for the twins.

A member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces sits with a weapon in Kyiv on Wednesday, March 2.

Residents of Zhytomyr, Ukraine, work within the stays of a residential constructing on March 2. The constructing was destroyed by shelling.

Displaced Ukrainians take shelter in an auditorium in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 2.

A girl cries March 2 on the street of a neighborhood that was broken by airstrikes in Gorenka, Ukraine.

A member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces inspects injury within the yard of a home in Gorenka on March 2.

A Ukrainian lady takes her youngsters over the border in Siret, Romania, on March 2. Many Ukrainians are fleeing the nation at a tempo that might flip into “Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century,” the United Nations Refugee Agency mentioned.

Andrey Goncharuk, a 68-year-old member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, clutches a looking rifle March 2 whereas popping out of a small basement of a Gorenka home crowded with folks in search of shelter from Russian airstrikes and shelling.

Militia members arrange anti-tank barricades in Kyiv on March 2.

People wait at a prepare station in Kyiv on March 2.

People shelter in a subway station in Kyiv on March 2.

Local militiamen assist an aged lady cross a bridge that had been destroyed by artillery on the outskirts of Kyiv on March 2.

Ukrainian troopers attend Mass at an Orthodox monastery in Kyiv on March 1.

Medical employees present a mom her new child after she gave delivery at a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 1. The hospital is now additionally used as a medical ward and bomb shelter.

An administrative constructing is seen in Kharkiv after Russian shelling on March 1. Russian forces have scaled up their bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis.

Ukrainian emergency employees carry a physique of a sufferer following shelling that hit the City Hall constructing in Kharkiv on March 1.

A girl named Helen comforts her 8-year-old daughter, Polina, within the bomb shelter of a Kyiv youngsters’s hospital on March 1. The lady was on the hospital being handled for encephalitis, or irritation of the mind.

Ukrainian refugees attempt to keep heat on the Medyka border crossing in Poland on March 1.

Passengers anxiously board trains in Kyiv earlier than heading to locations within the western a part of the nation on Monday, February 28.

A bridge is destroyed close to the city of Bucha, Ukraine, on February 28.

Volunteers in Kyiv signal as much as be a part of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces on February 28.

A member of the Territorial Defense Forces hundreds rifle magazines in Kyiv on February 28.

Ukrainian forces order a person to the bottom on February 28 as they elevated safety measures amid Russian assaults in Kyiv.

Mothers are inclined to their infants within the bomb shelter of a youngsters’s hospital in Kyiv on February 28.

Ukrainian forces are seen inside a basement getting used as a navy base in Dnipro, Ukraine, on February 28.

Smoke billows over the Ukrainian metropolis of Vasylkiv, simply exterior Kyiv on Sunday, February 27. A fireplace at an oil storage space was seen raging on the Vasylkiv Air Base.

A pair embraces at a railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on February 27. The lady was about to board a prepare heading west.

People wait on a platform contained in the railway station in Lviv on February 27. Thousands of individuals at Lviv’s predominant prepare station tried to board trains that might take them out of Ukraine.

A Russian armored car burns after preventing in Kharkiv on February 27. Street preventing broke out as Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, and residents have been urged to remain in shelters and never journey.

Local residents put together Molotov cocktails in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on February 27.

Cars line up on the street exterior Mostyska, Ukraine, as folks try and flee to Poland on February 27.

Ukrainian troops in Kyiv escort a prisoner February 27 who they suspected of being a Russian agent.

Ukrainian service members take place on the Vasylkiv Air Base close to Kyiv on February 27.

A girl sleeps on chairs February 27 within the underground car parking zone of a Kyiv resort that has been changed into a bomb shelter.

Ukrainian service members take cowl in a shelter on the Vasylkiv Air Base close to Kyiv on Saturday, February 26.

A broken residential constructing is seen in Kyiv on February 26.

People in Kyiv run for canopy throughout shelling on February 26.

An condo constructing in Kyiv is seen after it was broken by shelling on February 26. The outer partitions of a number of condo models gave the impression to be blown out solely, with the interiors blackened and particles hanging free.

A police car patrols the streets of Kyiv on February 26.

Ukrainian troops examine a web site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on February 26.

Following a nationwide directive to assist complicate the invading Russian Army’s makes an attempt to navigate, a street employee removes indicators close to Pisarivka, Ukraine, on February 26.

Members of the Territorial Defense Force — Ukraine’s navy reserve — put together to defend Kyiv on February 26.

Ukrainian service members gather unexploded shells after preventing with advancing Russian troops in Kyiv early on February 26.

Ukrainian service members search for and gather unexploded shells after preventing in Kyiv on February 26.

The physique of a Russian soldier lies subsequent to a Russian car exterior Kharkiv on February 25.

A girl weeps in her automotive after crossing the border from Ukraine into Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, on February 25.

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured from crossfire inside Kyiv on February 25.

A baby from Ukraine sleeps in a tent at a humanitarian middle in Palanca, Moldova, on February 25.

A firefighter walks between the ruins of a downed plane in Kyiv on February 25.

Members of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv on February 25.

People stroll previous a residential constructing in Kyiv that was hit in an alleged Russian airstrike on February 25.

The physique of a faculty worker, who in response to locals was killed in current shelling, lies within the separatist-controlled city of Horlivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk area on February 25.

Kyiv residents take shelter in an underground parking storage on February 25.

A wounded lady stands exterior a hospital after an assault on the jap Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv, exterior of Kharkiv, on February 24.

The physique of a rocket stays in an condo after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24.

A boy performs along with his pill in a public basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv on February 24.

A person mourns after an airstrike reportedly hit an condo advanced in Chuhuiv on February 24.

Rescuers work at a crash web site on February 24 after a Ukrainian navy airplane fell and caught fireplace exterior of Kyiv, in response to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. The explanation for the crash wasn’t indicated.

Ukrainian service members sit atop armored autos driving in jap Ukraine’s Donetsk area on February 24.

People in Kyiv attempt to board a bus to journey west towards Poland on February 24.

People search shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv on February 24.

Firefighters try and extinguish a fireplace after a reported strike in Chuhuiv on February 24.

People wait after boarding a bus to go away Kyiv on February 24.

Police officers examine the stays of a missile that landed in Kyiv on February 24.

A employees member of a Kyiv resort talks on the telephone on February 24.

People wait in line to purchase prepare tickets on the central station in Kyiv on February 24.

A photograph supplied by the Ukrainian President’s workplace seems to indicate an explosion in Kyiv early on February 24.

A convoy of Russian navy autos is seen February 23 within the Rostov area of Russia, which runs alongside Ukraine’s jap border.

Ukrainian troopers discuss in a shelter on the entrance line close to Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on February 23.

Smoke rises from a broken energy plant in Shchastya that Ukrainian authorities say was hit by shelling on February 22.

A broken home is labored on after shelling close to the Ukrainian front-line metropolis of Novoluhanske on February 22.

Ukrainian troopers pay their respects throughout Sydorov’s funeral in Kyiv on February 22.

Russian howitzers are loaded onto prepare vehicles close to Taganrog, Russia, on February 22.

Protesters demanding financial sanctions towards Russia stand exterior the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on February 21. Only a small variety of protesters confirmed as much as show.

Activists maintain a efficiency in entrance of the Russian embassy in Kyiv on February 21 in assist of prisoners who have been arrested in Crimea. They say the pink doorways are a logo of the doorways that have been kicked in to go looking and arrest Crimean Tatars, a Muslim ethnic minority.

Ukrainian servicemen store within the front-line city of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on February 21.

People lay flowers on the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 21.

A neighborhood resident reveals the depth of a crater from shelling in a discipline behind his home within the village of Tamarchuk, Ukraine, on February 20.

Ukrainian service members are seen alongside the entrance line exterior of Popasna, Ukraine, on February 20.

People evacuated from the pro-Russian separatist areas of Ukraine are seen at a short lived shelter in Taganrog, Russia, on February 20.

Anastasia Manha lulls her 2-month-old son Mykyta after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Novohnativka, Ukraine, on February 20.

A Ukrainian soldier stays on place on the entrance line close to Novohnativka on February 20.

A pair arrives on the metropolis council to get married in Odessa, Ukraine, on February 20. As Ukrainian authorities reported additional ceasefire violations and high Western officers warned about an impending battle, life went on in different components of the nation.

A girl rests in a automotive close to a border checkpoint in Avilo-Uspenka, Russia, on February 19.

A Ukrainian service member walks by a constructing on February 19 that was hit by mortar fireplace within the front-line village of Krymske, Ukraine.

Fighter jets fly over Belarus throughout a joint navy train the nation held with Russia on February 19.

Ukrainian troopers stand guard at a navy command middle in Novoluhanske on February 19.

People sit on a bus in Donetsk on February 18 after they have been ordered to evacuate to Russia by pro-Russian separatists.

Children play on previous Soviet tanks in entrance of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 16.

Ambassadors of European international locations lay roses on the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv on February 16. The wall incorporates the names and images of navy members who’ve died because the battle with Russian-backed separatists started in 2014.

US troops stroll on the tarmac on the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as a part of a deployment of a number of thousand despatched to bolster NATO’s jap flank in response to tensions with Russia.

A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded on the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv on February 16 to mark a “Day of Unity,” an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A Ukrainian serviceman carries an anti-tank weapon throughout an train within the Donetsk area of jap Ukraine on February 15.

A girl and youngster stroll beneath a navy monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It’s on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

Ukrainian service members discuss at a front-line place in jap Ukraine on February 14.

Members of Ukraine’s National Guard look out a window as they journey a bus by means of the capital of Kyiv on February 14.

Satellite photos taken on February 13 by Maxar Technologies revealed that dozens of helicopters had appeared at a beforehand vacant airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Russian navy’s diesel-electric Kilo-class submarine, Rostov-on-Don, strikes by means of Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait en path to the Black Sea on February 13.

An anti-war demonstration takes place in Kyiv’s Independence Square on February 12.

Pro-Russian separatists observe the motion of Ukrainian troops from trenches in Ukraine’s Donbas space on February 11.

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles that have been delivered to Kyiv on February 10 as a part of a US navy assist package deal for Ukraine.