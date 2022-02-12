Analysis: Russia may be on the brink of war. In Moscow, you might not know it





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “could begin at any time”– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “American citizens should leave now” — President Joe Biden. “The number of (Russian) troops is going up, while the warning time is going down” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In Kyiv, many embassies are advising their residents to pack their luggage and go away as contemporary shipments of army assist — together with pallets of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles — arrive on the tarmac in Ukraine.

But in Moscow, it is nonetheless potential to get a late reserving on the swish Café Pushkin, though it’s kind of more durable to get a desk at one other prime people-watching venue, Dr. Zhivago, a stone’s throw from Red Square.

That’s to not recommend the Ukraine disaster just isn’t entrance and middle in Russia.

A flurry of high-level diplomatic visits has dominated the airwaves this week, starting with French President Emmanuel Macron’s one-on-one assembly with Russian President Putin and concluding with a sit-down between Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace. But within the glittering disco-ball that’s Russia’s capital metropolis, the geopolitical drama looks like an phantasm. Despite the speak of an imminent Russian assault — and the indeniable proof that Russia has ringed the Ukrainian border with greater than 100,000 fight prepared troops and despatched new warships into the Black Sea — Russia hardly appears to be on a battle footing, no less than so far as the general public dialogue goes. Take for example, Russian state media’s protection of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss assembly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. The tone was jovial, and generally outright trolling. Russian observers centered on Truss’ sartorial decisions (with state tv channel Russia 24 noting her fur hat à la Russe) and her unlucky gaffe over the situation of Rostov and Voronezh oblasts (they’re areas which might be a part of sovereign Russia, as Truss later made clear in an interview with the Russian outlet RBC). And on-line, Russians additionally made mild of an particularly severe second: The over five-hour-long assembly between Putin and Macron. Macron’s Moscow journey represented probably the most severe potential diplomatic opening in a weeks-long disaster, however it was the 20-foot long table that separated the 2 leaders within the Kremlin (after the French chief declined the Kremlin’s request for a Russian Covid-19 take a look at) that launched a thousand memes. One of these memes featured Ramzan Kadyrov, the chief of the Chechen Republic, dancing on the large desk. It was a reminder that Putin nonetheless has home complications to fret about, such because the regional chief apparently taking the legislation into his personal arms — not simply in his dwelling territory, however past it. In a convention name with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the concept Kadyrov was uncontrolled, however he declined to present a readout of a gathering between Putin and Kadyrov, and needed to bat away a journalist’s query about whether or not the Kremlin feared Kadyrov. “Why should Putin be afraid of the head of the Russian region?” Peskov mentioned. But the Kremlin does care about rankings, and Putin should definitely be aware of the truth that a significant battle with Ukraine — with potential huge casualties, broadcast to the world — may conceivably be unpopular, in contrast to Russia’s 2014 Crimea annexation, which was swift, comparatively cold and offered a significant enhance to the Russian President’s rankings. Divining Putin’s intentions in Ukraine is an unimaginable process, and anybody who claims to know is a idiot. But if battle is averted, would possibly public opinion be an element? Andrei Kolesnikov of the Carnegie Moscow Center advised as a lot in a dialog with CNN’s Kim Brunhuber. “A real war could be unpopular. Until now, military operations were quite popular and the approval rating of Putin was based on the support after military operations [that were] successful, short, triumphal, just like Crimea, which provoked a wave of patriotism.” “But right now we are talking about a bloody war, which will not be short, which will not be without victims, just like it was when Putin took Crimea. And this is another story,” Kolesnikov mentioned. Whether that tragic story performs out, then, is anybody’s guess however Putin’s.





