ANALYSIS | Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’ | News24

In early March 16 African nations together with South Africa abstained from voting on a decision within the UN General Assembly calling on Russia to finish its navy operations in Ukraine. Olayinka Ajala examines 5 explanation why African nations have chosen to remain impartial on the disaster.

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a decision demanding Russia instantly cease its navy operations in Ukraine.

Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in assist of the decision, 5 voted in opposition to, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote in any respect. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted in opposition to the decision, 16 African nations together with South Africa abstained, whereas 9 different nations didn’t vote in any respect.

In all about half (26) of the 54 member states in Africa selected the trail of neutrality in some kind.

So why did African nations not vote overwhelmingly to assist the decision?

I imagine that the choice of a number of African nations to remain impartial and keep away from condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was made on points relating on to the battle in addition to broader safety, financial and political issues.

There are 5 key causes: these embody scepticism in direction of the North Atlantic Treat Alliance (NATO), and its motives; rising reliance amongst some nations on Moscow for navy assist previous decade; rising dependence on wheat and fertiliser imports; and a way that this can be a return of the Cold War.

African nations have primarily based their selections on strategic calculations on how the battle will have an effect on them relatively than on the humanitarian disaster arising from the battle. This is in distinction to the European Union which has been capable of converge and take a unanimous stance on the battle.

The driving arguments

First, some African nations together with South Africa see the NATO because the aggressor with its enlargement eastwards. This, within the view of those nations, constitutes a menace to Russia. The president of South Africa recently blamed the organisation for the warfare in Ukraine stating:

the warfare may have been prevented if NATO had heeded the warnings from amongst its personal leaders and officers over time that its eastward enlargement would result in higher, not much less, instability within the area.

This shouldn’t be the primary time African nations have been sceptical of NATO’s actions. In 2012, the previous president of Namibia (one other nation which abstained from the vote) argued that NATO’s overthrow of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi must be condemned and rejected by all proper considering Africans.

The invasion of Libya and the following killing of Gaddafi resulted in destabilisation in North Africa and the Sahel. The result’s that NATO has change into fairly unpopular in a number of African nations.

Second, within the final decade, a number of African nations equivalent to Libya, Ethiopia, Mali and Nigeria have developed significant navy alliances with Russia. Several African nations have relied on Russia to fight insurgencies. This has ranged from hiring non-public navy contractors from Russia such because the Wagner group to direct arms imports.

The lack of emphasis on adherence to human rights has shifted many nations in Africa to constructing navy alliances with Russia. For occasion, in 2014 when the United States refused to promote sure weapons to Nigeria attributable to gross human rights abuses recorded within the combat in opposition to Boko Haram, Nigeria turned to different nations together with Russia and Pakistan for arms provide.

In 2021, Russia signed navy cooperation agreements with Nigeria and Ethiopia, the 2 most populous nations in Africa.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Russia sold 18% of the entire arms it produced to Africa between 2016 and 2020. Some of those navy alliances have been in existence for the reason that Soviet period and are deeply entrenched.

Third, a number of African nations rely upon Russia for wheat and fertilisers. This has deepened financial ties. The figures from the UN convention on commerce and growth present that African nations imported wheat from Russia and Ukraine value about US$5.1 billion between 2018 and 2020. 1 / 4 of African nations rely upon the 2 nations for a 3rd of their wheat consumption.

Russia accounts for 16% of global wheat production, and 13% of fertiliser production. African nations are already reeling from the impression of COVID-19 are sceptical about slicing any commerce hyperlinks.

In addition, the perceived lack of assist from the west in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic has shifted many African nations additional away from their conventional western allies in Europe and America.

Fourth, some African nations see the battle as a proxy war between US and Russia, memory of the Cold War and so don’t need to get entangled within the battle.

The Cold War introduced untold hardship to a number of African nations because it occurred when many of the nations in Africa have been gaining independence and wanted to align with one of many blocs. Several civil wars ensued. It subsequently appears proper to nations to some keep impartial at this level.

Furthermore, China, a significant ally to a number of African nations has towed this line. As a end result a few of its allies in Africa selected the identical path.

Finally, there’s an rising notion in a number of African nations that conventional western allies solely care about their very own economies and folks, and would solely help whether it is of their curiosity or falls throughout the liberal agenda.

For occasion, for the reason that impression of sanctions on Russia began driving up commodity costs, the US has turned to Venezuela whereas the UK has turned to Saudi Arabia to extend oil manufacturing and scale back the burdens of residents at residence.

There has been no point out on how African nations are affected, or assist nations on the continent whose economies are struggling. This brings again reminiscences of the lackadaisical assist obtained from the west in the course of the pandemic. And it additional reinstates the should be impartial – or in some instances to not be dictated to.

Olayinka Ajala, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University

This article is republished from The Conversation below a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.