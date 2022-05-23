ANALYSIS | The future of SA’s labour movement at stake at critical Saftu conference | Fin24

The opening photographs of an extended brewing battle about whether or not unions must be independently defending the calls for of staff or actively be a part of political events involves a head on the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) convention this week, writes Terry Bell

Today could possibly be a serious watershed day for the South African commerce union motion when 730 delegates and officers collect on the Birchwood convention centre in Boksburg for the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) convention.

Many months of acrimony, appreciable back-stabbing and political manoeuvring ought to come to a head by this afternoon, if not sooner.

It is an explosive background during which allegations — and a few apparently established circumstances —of monetary wrongdoing, corruption and political purges are rife. At stake is, to a big diploma, the quick and medium time period way forward for the South African labour motion.

The prime problem is whether or not commerce unions must be unbiased organisations defending the democratically determined calls for of staff or whether or not they need to be adjuncts of political events. But, on this case, not of any already established political buildings: a coalition is being sought that hopes to rally the commerce unions to a brand new political formation that may promote a type of state capitalism, China being one thing of a mannequin.

Personalities additionally characteristic right here to an incredible extent: Zwelinzima Vavi, common secretary of Saftu, has constantly supported the idea of independence whereas Irvin Jim, common secretary of arguably the biggest union within the nation, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) additionally heads the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party (SRWP). Although Numsa claims in extra of 300 000 members, the SRWP polled simply 24 439 votes within the 2019 elections.

However, with 296 of the 730 convention delegates, Numsa constitutes by far the largest voting bloc on the convention. But his is not any assure of unanimity since a few of the union’s areas, notably within the Eastern Cape and Free State have expressed extreme reservations about Jim’s stewardship of the union. The 2019 election turnout can be one thing of a sign.

Many Numsa members are additionally not pleased about allegations that the SRWP has sought an alliance with the SA Communist Party (SACP). Such debates have been fuelled by the acknowledged incontrovertible fact that many, primarily youthful, members of the SACP want to see that occasion “going it alone” in elections and are searching for allies.

At the identical time, additionally apparently making an attempt to experience a possible wave of disillusionment, different self proclaimed revolutionaries are trying to hitch their ideological and private wagons to any new motion which may emerge ought to a celebration oriented present achieve Boksburg this week.

Vavi, apparently the prime goal of the current drive for a brand new, union backed political occasion, refused to remark.

However, over current months, the final secretary of Saftu has made clear that he regards commerce unions to be organisations of staff of all backgrounds, and beliefs, the efficient “reserve army” of a working class that shouldn’t be beholden to any political occasion. Unions ought to assist insurance policies and events as and when these accord with their pursuits.

In Boksburg as we speak, the opening photographs on this lengthy brewing battle can be fired brazenly. If the “workers party” promoters fail, there must be a lull in open hostilities till the lengthy mooted working class summit lastly will get off the bottom, maybe in July.