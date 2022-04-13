Analysis: Vladimir Putin shrugs off setbacks despite Russia’s pariah status and heavy losses in Ukraine

In remarks this week, Putin has proven no trace of introspection, spinning Russia’s pariah standing on the worldwide stage as a form of victory.

Putin’s take? The ache inflicted on European power shoppers is an effective factor, and Russia will discover different markets.

“The refusal by a number of Western countries to engage in normal cooperation, including with Russian energy resources … is hitting millions of Europeans,” he mentioned. “It’s sparked a real energy crisis. It’s being reflected also in the United States. Everywhere inflation, prices are rising.”

To make sure, Putin continued, “even we are encountering problems, but for us alternative opportunities, options, new windows of opportunity are opening up.”

That form of glass-half-full message could also be meant to reassure uneasy Russians. But Putin can be presenting a blithe confidence about how the conflict in Ukraine goes, regardless of large setbacks within the effort to “denazify” Ukraine — the Kremlin chief’s ugly shorthand for overthrowing the democratically-elected authorities of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and ending Ukrainian statehood as we all know it.

On Tuesday, Putin paid a go to to the Vostochny Cosmodrome within the Russian Far East, the place he had a Cosmonautics Day picture alternative together with his accomplice in autocracy, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In remarks on the occasion, Putin dismissed widespread proof of atrocities within the Ukrainian city of Bucha within the wake of the withdrawal of Russian troops, evaluating them to “fake” stories about the usage of chemical weapons in Syria by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“There were provocations in Syria, when the use of chemical weapons by the Assad government was planted. Then it turned out that it was fake, the same fake is in Bucha,” he mentioned.

Putin singing the fake-news chorus shouldn’t be new. But the Russian President did sign one thing substantial, saying throughout the identical occasion that peace talks with Ukraine had hit “a dead end” and vowing that he “will not stop military operations” in Ukraine till his marketing campaign succeeds.

What Putin’s actual measure of success is stays anybody’s guess.

Some observers — and Western officers — have advised his generals have a plan to press a giant offensive in Ukraine’s jap Donbas area, to allow them to current some proof of tangible progress on the battlefield to their chief forward of May 9, when Russia observes the Victory Day vacation.

If that deadline is actual, then the clock is unquestionably ticking for Putin’s commanders.

Whether negotiations are certainly at a lifeless finish is one other matter.

Following Putin’s remarks, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and a lead negotiator within the Russia-Ukraine talks, countered that “ negotiations are extremely difficult. Online in working subgroups. But they’re ongoing.”

But Podolyak additionally advised one other issue: Unlike Russia’s political system, which is topic to the whims of 1 man, Ukraine’s authorities should deal with widespread outrage on the uncovering of widespread killings of civilians by Russian troops.

That will make the duty of speaking peace with Putin even more durable.