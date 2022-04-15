Analysis: West’s failure to hold Syria’s Assad accountable motivated Russia’s Putin

The worldwide group’s failure to cease mass killings and tyranny in Syria paved the best way for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to proceed along with his invasion of elements of Ukraine in 2014 after which once more this 12 months.

This challenge was thrust again into the limelight final week when Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council.

Last week additionally marked 5 years since Syria’s air pressure dropped a Russian bomb with Sarin gasoline on Khan Sheikhoun, killing and injuring lots of of civilians.

“The chain of mass killings from Syria to Somalia, from Afghanistan to Yemen and Libya should have been stopped a long time ago to be honest,” Zelenskyy mentioned throughout a robust speech to Security Council members, urging them to not permit Russia to proceed to go unpunished for its battle crimes.

“If tyranny had ever received such a response to the war it had unleashed that it would have ceased to exist and a fair peace would have been guaranteed after it, the world would have changed for sure,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Former US officers and analysts concur.

“This was our best shot to send Putin a strong deterrence message. Alas, the Obama administration was not interested in getting more involved in Syria,” mentioned Randa Slim, a program director on the Middle East Institute. “Obama felt Putin would be stuck in a quagmire in Syria, which was good news for the US.”

Former US President Barack Obama notoriously warned the Assad regime in 2012 that if it used chemical weapons, it will cross a “red line” and be met with a response.

Chemical weapons had been broadly used, and the Obama administration didn’t act.

Obama mentioned the United States would do what it may to assist advance UN-led peace talks in Geneva on Syria’s political future. (File Photo: Reuters)

“Some in the Obama [administration] thought the Russians [could] present a challenge to Iran’s game in Syria. Others were hoping that the Russian intervention [would] decelerate the momentum of ISIS military advances,” Slim informed Al Arabiya English.

An analogous warning was made by Obama when it got here to Ukraine in 2014 as Russia annexed Crimea.

Former US Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn mentioned Russia was “overestimated” as a army superpower twice in lower than 50 years.

“In overestimating Russian power, we failed to secure vital interests & let unnecessary disasters unfold in Syria & elsewhere. Time to learn,” Joel Rayburn tweeted.

But Tony Badran, a analysis fellow on the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, mentioned Syria was not a failure in standing as much as the Russians.

“It was something worse. It was a deliberate two-step between Obama and Putin, in the service of Obama’s realignment strategy with Iran,” Badran mentioned. “And it was paid for not only in Syria, but also, simultaneously, in Ukraine. And very specifically, at the expense of NATO.”

Since late final 12 months, the US had warned that Russia was getting ready for a army invasion of Ukraine whereas Moscow repeatedly denied what has now been confirmed as credible.

The Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Putin’s monthslong isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic are believed to have factored into the Russian president’s determination to greenlight the invasion.

Jomana Qaddour, head of the Syria Portfolio on the Atlantic Council, mentioned Putin made an “advanced audit” of US and European will and curiosity earlier than continuing in Ukraine.

“Time and time again in Syria, Putin saw the US willing to concede space for Russian presence and objectives, rather than respond in return and create more of a ‘deconfliction mechanism’ whereby some mutual interests might have been served, but Russian interests did not reign supreme,” Qaddour informed Al Arabiya English.

Pointing to the “countless demons” in Syria, together with Iranian and Russian-backed militias, ISIS, and the Assad regime, Qaddour mentioned: “With results such as this, I’m not sure Putin would have expected significant Western pushback in Ukraine.”

For his half, Brian Katulis, the VP of coverage on the Middle East Institute, mentioned: “As you watch Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine unfold – don’t forget: This moment was brought to you in part by those who said they were “proud” America didn’t have interaction extra deeply in Syria. And those that referred to as for “restraint” or shrugged their shoulders.”

